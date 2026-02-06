Kaizer Chiefs vs Al Masry - Teams, news, how to watch CAF Confederation Cup

Sid Lowe reacts to Atlético Madrid's 5-0 Copa del Rey win over Real Betis, with Ademola Lookman scoring on his debut. (1:42)

Open Extended Reactions

After a disappointing performance in their 2-1 Nedbank Cup round of 32 loss to Stellenbosch, Kaizer Chiefs need to bounce back quickly in a vital CAF Confederation Cup fixture at home to Egypt's Al Masry in Polokwane.

An Ibraheem Jabaar penalty and a Devin Titus stunner put Stellies two goals ahead in the first half. In the second, Amakhosi pulled one back through a Flávio da Silva penalty, but former Chiefs head coach Gavin Hunt's new side held on for the win.

The fixtures are coming thick and fast for Kaizer Chiefs, and co-coach Cedric Kaze cited fatigue as a contributing factor to the defeat in his post-match press conference.

"I don't want to find any excuse for the defeat, but it's very tough. I'm so proud of the players," Kaze said.

"They did everything they can. But in our situation, it's very tough to play every three days and even to play every three days with the trips that we are doing. And sometimes, you know, the players are taking time to get into the game.

"And even before the game, we emphasise that we need to get straight into the game. But, you know, there is no excuse. And we have to bear with that and to keep going forward."

Kaze and co-coach Khalil Ben Youssef will be well aware that the CAF Confederation Cup standings will show them no sympathy if they fail to deliver.

After four matches apiece in Group D, Zamalek are top with eight points. Masry and Kaizer Chiefs each have seven, while ZESCO United are out of contention after losing all of their games.

Chiefs are level with Masry on goal difference but trail in two other metrics: head-to-head record (after a 2-1 away defeat in Egypt) and goals scored (Masry have six, while Chiefs have four).

Inacio Miguel should be key for Kaizer Chiefs against Al Masry in the CAF Confederation Cup. Rene Nijhuis/MB Media/Getty Images

Key details:

Date: Sunday, Feb. 8 at 15:00 CAT (13:00 GMT)

Venue: Peter Mokaba Stadium, Polokwane

How to watch: The match is scheduled to be aired on SuperSport's DSTV channel 209

Team news:

As per Kaze, George Matlou and Thabo Cele are back in training for Kaizer Chiefs, with Etiosa Ighodaro yet to return from his injury and Sibongiseni Mthethwa and Bradley Cross also doubtful.

Expected lineups

Kaizer Chiefs

GK Brandon Petersen

LB Paseka Mako | CB Aden McCarthy | CB Inácio Miguel | RB Thabiso Monyane

CM Siphesihle Ndlovu | CM Lebo Maboe

LW Makabi Glody Lilepo | AM Mduduzi Shabalala | RW Mfundo Vilakazi

ST Khanyisa Mayo

Al Masry

GK Mahmoud Hamdy

LB Amr El Saadawy | CB Khaled Sobhi | CB Baher El Mohamady | RB Karim El Eraki

CM Hassan Ali | CM Ameed Sawafta

LW Abderrahim Deghmoum | AM Oussama Zemraoui | RW Bonheur Mugisha

ST Salah Mohsen

Stats:

Kaizer Chiefs have kept clean sheets in six of their last seven games in all competitions.

Kaizer Chiefs are third in the Betway Premiership despite having only scored 15 goals in 15 league games this season.

Salah Mohsen has scored in each of his last two appearances for Al Masry.