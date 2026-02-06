A happy Ademola Lookman is good for Atletico Madrid, Nigeria, and even Atalanta

Open Extended Reactions

When Nigeria striker Ademola Lookman's departure from Atalanta to Atletico Madrid finally went through, and one could almost hear the collective sigh of relief from both camps.

Atleti signed the Super Eagles star in a deal worth up to 40 million euros ($43 million). Atletico will pay 35 million euros upfront with an additional 5 million euros in potential add-ons to secure the services of the former CAF Player of the Year.

And the move already paid dividends, with Lookman scoring on debut, in a 5-0 thrashing of Real Betis on Thursday in the Copa del Rey quarterfinals.

The transfer brought an end to a tumultuous chapter in Atalanta, where Lookman's relationship with the club deteriorated significantly over the past six months despite his instrumental role in their recent successes.

Lookman's time in Bergamo had delivered some of the highest points of his career. The Nigerian was the architect of Atalanta's greatest triumph, scoring a historic hat-trick in their 3-0 Europa League final victory over Bayer Leverkusen in May 2024, becoming the first player to achieve such a feat in a major European final since 1975.

However, the relationship, which saw cracks emerge after their Europa League triumph, began to fracture last summer when Atalanta rejected a bid from Inter Milan for Lookman's services. Determined to secure a move, the forward took drastic action, refusing to report to preseason training in an attempt to force the transfer through.

The strike action proved unsuccessful. Inter redirected their attention elsewhere, leaving Lookman with no choice but to return to Atalanta. The episode left a bitter taste, with the Nigerian deleting all references to the club from his social media accounts, a digital protest he would repeat months later.

Tensions escalated under former manager Ivan Juric, culminating in a touchline confrontation during Atalanta's Champions League victory over Marseille. Juric was seen grabbing and shoving Lookman after the forward reacted angrily to being substituted.

The incident dominated headlines and proved a tipping point in an already strained relationship. Lookman again scrubbed his social media presence of Atalanta references and unfollowed the club on Instagram.

This was a like marriage that had irreparably broken down, and the only solution was a parting of ways, but with both parties keeping up appearances in public for the sake of the kids - the fans in this instance - and looking to squeeze out the best possible severance package for each party in the divorce.

It was a matter of when, not if, that separation happened and it was clear that it would be sooner rather than later.

This move solves different problems for all parties.

play 1:42 Lowe: Lookman shines on Atlético Madrid debut Sid Lowe reacts to Atlético Madrid's 5-0 Copa del Rey win over Real Betis, with Ademola Lookman scoring on his debut.

Why it works for Atalanta

No club wants to keep a player who wants to be anywhere else but there. But letting a player leave just because they want to is a slippery slope, and Atalanta were always going to look out for their own interests, especially when they held the upper hand with the player still under contract.

And they made it abundantly clear, that despite Lookman's reported belief that the club had shaken on a gentleman's agreement to let him leave when an offer came along, Atalanta were unwilling to let him go.

After his Europa League Final exploits, Lookman was reportedly seeking a move to PSG, with Arsenal also mentioned as a potential destination. But nothing happened and with the forward unsettled, then coach Gian Piero Gasperini dropped the forward from the squad.

And then he faced issues with Juric, resulting in the Nigerian handing in a transfer request in the summer of 2025, but the new coach was just as unwavering as his predecessor.

By the time a move to Inter Milan was again blocked by the club, things had degenerated to a point of no return. Atalanta refused to let him go to a Serie A rival.

And so, a deadlock.

All of these were bound to impact the player's form, and so it did. Lookman's 20 goals and 7 assists in 40 games last season, dropped to just 3 goals and 2 assists from 19 games in the 25/26 season before his move to Atletico. The Nigerian went from 0.68 goal contributions per game, to 0.26 in just one season, a 62% drop off.

As if that was not bad enough, diving into the data a little more makes it even worse. Through the first 23 games of last season, Lookman already had 10 goals, 5 assists compared to what he had this term.

What was worse for Atalanta was that last season's league top scorer, Mateo Retegui, also departed for the Saudi league.

It is no surprise that the club are looking way worse this term. Through 23 games, they have only scored 30 goals compared to 49 at the same point last season, and lie 7th on the standings compared to 3rd at the same time last season.

His departure means they can focus on players who actually want to stay, and use the transfer fee to replace the 40 goals they lost from both Retegui and Lookman. Barring the lack of production, Atalanta got everything they wanted, and that will count as a win for them.

Nigeria striker Ademola Lookman secured a move to La Liga side Atletico Madrid after a tumultuous 18 months at Atalanta. Dennis Agyeman/Europa Press via Getty Images

Quality at a bargain for Atleti

Judging by the way they have gushed about their new player since he arrived on Saturday, it appears Atletico Madrid can hardly believe their luck at what just landed on their laps.

For the bargain deal of around 40 million euros, and not all of it payable in one large chunk, Atletico have got themselves a quality forward, proven in a top five league and in European competition.

It is a measure of how thrilled they are -- and also perhaps how shorthanded, too -- that they made accommodations and were ready to throw him straight in at the deep end in their very next game against Betis.

It does not seem like they had much of choice, though. Diego Simeone's squad find themselves in an unusual predicament this season. Despite matching Barcelona's loss record in La Liga, they sit 10 points adrift of the leaders, victims of too many drawn matches that have exposed a glaring lack of cutting edge in the final third.

The statistics are sobering. Julián Álvarez hasn't scored in the league since early November. Club legend Antoine Griezmann, now 35, has been limited to just five starts this season through injury and the passage of time, though he did score against Betis.

Only Alexander Sorloth has maintained a measure of decent form, leaving Atletico desperately short of the attacking firepower needed to mount a credible title challenge.

Lookman represents the ideal solution. His versatility allows him to operate across the forward line, his pace provides a dimension Atletico currently lack, and his proven track record at the highest level, demonstrates his ability to deliver in pressure moments.

For a team drowning in draws, Lookman's ability to produce match-winning moments could well be the difference between one point or three.

Nigeria's Victor Osimhen celebrates his goal against Algeria with Ademola Lookman. Photo by SEBASTIEN BOZON / AFP via Getty Images

Lookman being happy is good for Nigeria

Just looking at all of the content coming out of Madrid this week, it is clear that the Nigeria forward is not just relieved to be out of Bergamo, he is positively excited to be in Spain.

"I'm very happy to be here, very happy. I'm looking forward to it," Lookman said upon his arrival in the Spanish capital.

Gone were the glum looks he walked around with for the last few months at Atalanta, replaced instead by beaming smiles, barely controlled chuckles and tingly laughter. The forward looked like he has just walked into a brand new lease of life.

Days before, his choices were between Atletico and Fenerbahce. While reports are that both clubs made similar offers to Atalanta, he would have earned much more with the Turkish club. But Lookman turned down the additional money to play in a top five European league, where he can compete regularly against the likes of Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Beyond that he also carries on playing Champions League football, with two post season games against FC Brugges next up for Atletico.

At the height of his troubles with Atalanta, not only did his form drop for his club, but it also dropped for Nigeria, and ultimately that helped contribute to Nigeria's failure to qualify for the FIFA World Cup this year.

But the old Lookman was back at the recent Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco, scoring three goals and weighing in with four assists from six games, for a goal contribution of 1.17 per game, more than he did in 19 games with Atalanta.

Apart from the discord with the club, his early season was also marred by knee and calf problems, which delayed his season debut until late September, and upon his return, he struggled to rediscover the form that had made him one of Serie A's most feared attackers.

Apart from an equalizer against AC Milan in October, goals and assists had been scarce at club level. But at AFCON he showed he was fully healthy, anchoring Nigeria's attack along with Victor Osimhen and Akor Adams.

Lookman may be happy about the move but Nigeria coach Eric Chelle will be even happier, as the forward is key to his attacking plans.

And so for Lookman, it is a genuine fresh start, Atletico offers the Nigerian what he really needs. A clean slate in brand new surroundings at a club with genuine ambitions, under a manager in Simeone who knows how to extract maximum performance from attacking talent.