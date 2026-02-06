AS Otohô vs. Stellenbosch - Kick-off time, how to watch CAF Confederation Cup

Sid Lowe reacts to Atlético Madrid's 5-0 Copa del Rey win over Real Betis, with Ademola Lookman scoring on his debut. (1:42)

Open Extended Reactions

Stellenbosch returned to winning ways in midweek with a 2-1 home Nedbank Cup round of 32 win over Kaizer Chiefs, and seek to carry their momentum into the CAF Confederation Cup - where a revival is desperately needed for last season's semi-finalists.

Stellies started their campaign off with four points from their first two games. However, back-to-back defeats to CR Belouizdad have now put them in a precarious position - bottom of Group C with two games to win.

A win over Otohô in Congo-Brazzaville is non-negotiable, and Stellies head coach Gavin Hunt has received words of warning from CR Belouizdad head coach Sead Ramović after his side suffered a 4-1 defeat away to the same opponents.

Hunt revealed: "They made the game in the middle of the day on an astroturf, so you can imagine. I spoke to Ramović. They got beaten there [4-1] and we lost to them 3-0. He said: 'Look. It's hot there.'

"Obviously, [that is because of proximity to] the Equator. Anybody who has played on astro - it's a very different type of game.

"We need a point there. If we lose, we are out, so we need something there."

Belouizdad top Group C with nine points from four games, while Otohô have six and Singida Black Stars and Stellies four apiece.

Stellenbosch did pick up a 1-0 home win the last time they played Otohô - when Steve Barker was still in the Maroons' dugout.

Much has changed since, and they head into a difficult fixture with no further Confederation Cup wins to their name since.

Key details:

Date: Sunday, Feb. 8 at 15:00 CAT (13:00 GMT)

Venue: Stade Alphonse Massemba-Débat - Brazzaville, Congo

How to watch: The match is scheduled to air on SuperSport's DSTV channel 210

Thabo Moloisane trains with PSL side Stellenbosch FC. Thabo Moloisane/Stellenbosch FC - Instagram

Team news:

Thabo Moloisane went off with concussion during the Nedbank Cup win over Kaizer Chiefs, and Hunt did not confirm whether or not his centre-back would be fit to play on Sunday.

"I'm not a doctor. We never had doctors in our day. If you got a bang on the head, you carried on playing - it would knock some sense into you," Hunt told the media.

"He got a kick in the head, so I'm not sure. The doctor said he doesn't know where he is; he doesn't know where he is. I said: 'Well, tell him he is Pele! He might play better.' He had to come off, and we had to take him off."

Expected lineups

AS Otohô

GK Aboubacar Doumbia

LB Fousseyni Keita | CB Divin Pachoud | CB Ravelli Dion | RB Prince Mouandza

CM Venold Dzaba Kouakou De Vincent | CM Ibrahima Traoré | CM Gosim Duvan Elenga

LW Bandiougou Diallo | ST Grâce Mavoungou | RW Klegnime Koné

Stellenbosch

GK Sage Stephens

LB Omega Mdaka | CB Mosa Lebusa | CB Thabo Moloisane | RB Wayde Jooste

CM Ibraheem Jabaar | CM Mthetheleli Mthiyane | CM Genino Palace

LW Kobamelo Kodisang | ST Tshegofatso Mabasa | RW Devin Titus

Stats:

Gavin Hunt has two wins and two defeats in all competitions since taking charge as Stellenbosch FC head coach.

Otohô have won both of their Confederation Cup home games so far in the group stage and lost both of their away fixtures.