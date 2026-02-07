Asian Shooting Championships continue in New Delhi: Indian Sports LIVE, February 7

Indian sports can get quite action-packed and it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.
2026 is a big year, with the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and two Chess World Championship. February meanwhile, is similarly action packed - and you can go through the schedule in ESPN's sports calendar.
Here are all the updates from Indian sports on February 7, 2026.
What's on today?
Shooting: The Asian Championships in New Delhi continue.
What happened yesterday?
Shooting: Rudrankksh Patil and Arjun Babuta made it an Indian 1-2 in the 10m Air Rifle event at the Asian Championships.
Badminton Asia Team Championships: Indian men and women were both eliminated after losing to South Korea and China respectively.