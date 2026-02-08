India vs Netherlands in Davis Cup; Asian Shooting, Indoor Athletics Championships continue: Indian Sports LIVE, February 8

Indian sports can get quite action-packed and it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.
2026 is a big year, with the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and two Chess World Championship. February meanwhile, is similarly action packed - and you can go through the schedule in ESPN's sports calendar.
Here are all the updates from Indian sports on February 8, 2026.
What's on today?
Shooting: The Asian Championships in New Delhi continues
Athletics: The Asian Indoor Athletics Championships is underway in China
Tennis: India take on Netherlands on Day 2 of the Davis Cup Qualifiers in Bengaluru.
What happened yesterday?
Shooting: Elavenil wins air rifle gold; Shambhavi breaks Asian junior record
Football: U-17 team blanks Bangladesh to win SAFF U-19 Women's Championship title
Athletics: Tejaswin Shankar leads after day 1 of heptathlon at Asian Indoor Championships
Tennis: Suresh wins, Sumit loses as India-Netherlands Davis Cup tie level at 1-1