          India vs Netherlands in Davis Cup; Asian Shooting, Indoor Athletics Championships continue: Indian Sports LIVE, February 8

          India's Dhakshineswar Suresh celebrates his victory PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak
          • ESPN staffFeb 8, 2026, 03:10 AM

          Indian sports can get quite action-packed and it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.

          2026 is a big year, with the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and two Chess World Championship. February meanwhile, is similarly action packed - and you can go through the schedule in ESPN's sports calendar.

          Here are all the updates from Indian sports on February 8, 2026.

          What's on today?

          • Shooting: The Asian Championships in New Delhi continues

          • Athletics: The Asian Indoor Athletics Championships is underway in China

          • Tennis: India take on Netherlands on Day 2 of the Davis Cup Qualifiers in Bengaluru.

          What happened yesterday?

          • Shooting: Elavenil wins air rifle gold; Shambhavi breaks Asian junior record

          • Football: U-17 team blanks Bangladesh to win SAFF U-19 Women's Championship title

          • Athletics: Tejaswin Shankar leads after day 1 of heptathlon at Asian Indoor Championships

          • Tennis: Suresh wins, Sumit loses as India-Netherlands Davis Cup tie level at 1-1