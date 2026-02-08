Rogers' hat trick helps Rock hold off furious FireWolves rally

Open Extended Reactions

Challen Rogers had a hat trick and two assists to power the host Toronto Rock past the Oshawa FireWolves 12-10 in Hamilton, Ontario, on Saturday night.

The Rock (5-3) built a six-goal lead in the fourth quarter before withstanding a furious five-goal rally from the Firewolves. Toronto forwards Chris Boushy and Josh Dawick each finished with two goals and four assists. Owen Hiltz scored twice and added two assists, while Dan Craig also scored two goals. Rookie CJ Kirst contributed a goal and an assist, and veteran Mark Matthews dished out three assists. Troy Holowchuk made 41 saves to earn the win.

The FireWolves (2-8) were led by Dawson Theede, who finished with a game-high five goals and one assist. He scored a natural hat trick in the fourth quarter, fueling a five-goal run. Alex Simmons scored once and added a team-high four assists. Tye Kurtz had two goals and two assists, while Dyson Williams and Emerson Clark each scored once. Doug Jamieson stopped 39 shots.

After taking a 7-3 lead into halftime, Toronto extended its advantage to 11-5 early in the fourth. Oshawa then stormed back, scoring five straight goals between the 13:51 and 4:17 marks of the final frame to cut the deficit to 11-10. Rogers scored the crucial insurance goal with 44 seconds remaining to seal the win.

Up next: The Oshawa FireWolves host the San Diego Seals on Feb. 14 at 7 p.m. ET (ESPN+). The Toronto Rock visit the Colorado Mammoth on Feb. 14 at 9:30 p.m. ET (ESPN+).

