Sowers, Jackson lead Wings past Bandits to snap losing streak

The Philadelphia Wings defeated the Buffalo Bandits 13-11 at KeyBank Center on Saturday night, using a late fourth-quarter surge to snap a six-game losing streak. The Wings overcame an early three-goal deficit and scored the final three goals of the contest to secure the road victory.

Kyle Jackson, recently signed as a free agent, powered the Philadelphia (4-4) offense with two goals and five assists. Michael Sowers tallied four goals, including the game winner, and an assist, and Brennan O'Neill found the net four times and added one assist. Joe Resetarits had one goal and four assists, and Sam LeClair and Scott Dominey each added a goal. Goaltender Nick Damude made 46 saves.

For the Buffalo Bandits (5-3), Dhane Smith led all scorers with seven points on two goals and five assists. Ian MacKay recorded three goals and two assists, while Kyle Buchanan scored twice and had one assist. Josh Byrne had four assists. Other goal scorers included Steve Priolo, Tehoka Nanticoke, Clay Scanlan and Lukas Nielsen. Goaltender Matt Vinc made 34 saves.

Buffalo jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first 4½ minutes of the game. Philadelphia responded emphatically, scoring four unanswered goals, including two short-handed markers from Resetarits and Dominey, to take a 4-3 lead after the first quarter. The game remained a tight, back-and-forth affair, with the score tied at 6 at halftime and 9 entering the final period. With less than six minutes remaining, Buffalo led 11-10. The Wings then mounted their decisive comeback, with Sowers scoring twice and Jackson adding another to seal the win.

Up next: Both teams are back in action with road games on Feb. 14. The Bandits visit the Halifax Thunderbirds at 6:30 p.m. ET, while the Wings visit the Calgary Roughnecks at 9 p.m.

