Thompson, Jackson each post 8 points as Swarm defeat Desert Dogs

Open Extended Reactions

The Georgia Swarm defeated the Las Vegas Desert Dogs 12-9 on Saturday night at home at Gas South Arena. The victory marked Georgia's fourth consecutive win, fueled by a high-powered offense and a stout defensive effort that held an opponent to single-digit goals for the eighth straight game.

The Swarm (6-3) were led by impressive performances from Lyle Thompson and Shayne Jackson. Thompson recorded a hat trick with three goals and five assists, while Jackson scored two goals and led all players with six assists. The offense also received multigoal games from Toron Eccleston, who finished with two goals and two assists, and Bryan Cole, who also scored twice. Adam Wiedemann, Mike Triolo and Kaleb Benedict each contributed a goal. In goal, Brett Dobson turned away 32 of the 41 shots he faced.

For the Desert Dogs (4-4), Jonathan Donville and Kyle Killen provided most of the offense each scored a hat trick. Donville added two assists for a team-high five points. Las Vegas also got a goal apiece from Chris Cloutier, Ben McDonald and Jackson Webster. Mitch Jones and Adam Poitras each had three assists. Goalie Landon Kells had 34 saves in the loss.

The game featured several milestones for the home team. Triolo's goal was his first since joining the Swarm and also marked his 100th career NLL point. The contest was also the 100th career game for Georgia defender Adam Wiedemann. The Swarm's defense continued its remarkable streak, having not allowed an opponent to reach double-digit goals since their season-opening loss to Buffalo.

Up next: The Desert Dogs host the Colorado Mammoth on Friday at 10:30 p.m. ET. The Swarm travel to face the Calgary Roughnecks on Sunday, Feb. 15 at 8 p.m.

ESPN Generative AI Services creates recaps from event data and/or transcripts that are reviewed by human editors before posting; email support@espncustomercare.com for corrections.