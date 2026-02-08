Church delivers as Rush rally to win over Seals

Open Extended Reactions

Robert Church had four goals and three assists to spark the Saskatchewan Rush to a 12-9 victory over the San Diego Seals on Saturday night at Pechanga Arena.

Saskatchewan overcame a four-goal deficit in the first half, outscoring San Diego 8-3 in the second half to extend its winning streak to seven games.

Church's second goal of the contest was the 400th of his career. Austin Shanks contributed two goals and four assists, while Ryan Keenan chipped in a goal and three assists for the Rush (8-1). Jake Boudreau scored twice, including a critical short-handed goal late in the third quarter that gave Saskatchewan its first lead. Goaltender Frank Scigliano finished with 40 saves.

Connor Robinson led the offense with four goals and two assists for the Seals (4-4). Dylan Watson finished with two goals, while Tre Leclaire had two goals and one assist. Wesley Berg contributed a goal and two assists. Christopher Origlieri made 29 saves.

San Diego built a 4-0 lead in the first quarter with two goals from Robinson, one from Leclaire and another from Watson. However, Saskatchewan cut the gap to 6-4 at the break.

The momentum shifted in the third quarter, when the Rush outscored the Seals 4-1 for an 8-7 advantage heading into the final frame.

Church scored three of his four goals in the fourth, including one on a power play that extended the lead to 11-8 with just over three minutes remaining. A late goal from Robinson brought the Seals within two, but they got no closer.

Up next: The Oshawa FireWolves host the Seals on Feb. 14 at 7 p.m. ET. The Vancouver Warriors visit the Rush on Feb. 14 at 8 p.m. ET. Both games will be broadcast on ESPN+.

ESPN Generative AI Services creates recaps from event data and/or transcripts that are reviewed by human editors before posting; email support@espncustomercare.com for corrections.