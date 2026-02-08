Dixon's historic night leads Warriors past Nighthawks in thriller

Open Extended Reactions

Curtis Dickson scored the 600th goal of his NLL career in a winning effort as the Vancouver Warriors survived the Rochester Nighthawks 16-15 at Rogers Arena on Saturday evening to sweep the home-and-home series.

Dickson fueled the home team, reaching the 600 milestone with his fifth goal on his way to seven on the night. Jesse King was the high-point man for Vancouver (6-2), tallying four goals and six assists. Keegan Bal also had a major impact with three goals and six assists. Shane Simpson added a goal and two assists, while goaltender Christian Del Bianco made 35 saves and contributed two assists.

For Rochester (4-4), Connor Fields matched King's game-high points on five goals and five assists. Ryan Lanchbury was the primary playmaker, finishing with two goals and seven assists. Ryan Smith added three goals and two assists, and Graydon Hogg chipped in with two goals. Rochester split goaltending duties, with starter Rylan Hartley making 15 saves and Riley Hutchcraft stopping 14 shots in relief.

Rochester started strong, building a 5-2 lead in the first quarter. Vancouver stormed back with a seven-goal run to take a 9-5 lead in the second quarter before going into halftime with a 13-7 advantage. The Nighthawks steadily chipped away at the lead in the second half, outscoring the Warriors 8-3 to make it a one-goal game late in the fourth quarter. A potential game-tying score for Rochester with under 20 seconds remaining was ruled no goal after a video review, and Vancouver held.

Up next: This coming Saturday, the Knighthawks will host the Ottawa Black Bears at 7 p.m. ET, while the Warriors will visit the Saskatchewan Rush at 8 p.m. Both games will air on ESPN+.

