India look for more medals at Asian Shooting Championships: Indian Sports LIVE, February 9

Indian sports can get quite action-packed and it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.
2026 is a big year, with the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and two Chess World Championship. February meanwhile, is similarly action packed - and you can go through the schedule in ESPN's sports calendar.
Here are all the updates from Indian sports on February 9, 2026.
What's on today?
Shooting: The Asian Championships continues in New Delhi.
What happened yesterday?
Tennis: Dhakshineswar stars in singles and doubles as India beat Netherlands in Davis Cup Qualifiers
Shooting: Elavenil and Arjun win mixed team air rifle gold as India crosses 50 medal mark
Badminton: Devika Sihag wins Azerbaijan International for second title in two weeks
Athletics: Tejaswin Shankar wins heptathlon gold at Asian Indoor C'ships
Weightlifting: Nirupama Devi smashes two national records