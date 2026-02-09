        <
          India look for more medals at Asian Shooting Championships: Indian Sports LIVE, February 9

          Feb 9, 2026

          Indian sports can get quite action-packed and it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.

          2026 is a big year, with the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and two Chess World Championship. February meanwhile, is similarly action packed - and you can go through the schedule in ESPN's sports calendar.

          Here are all the updates from Indian sports on February 9, 2026.

          What's on today?

          • Shooting: The Asian Championships continues in New Delhi.

          What happened yesterday?

          • Tennis: Dhakshineswar stars in singles and doubles as India beat Netherlands in Davis Cup Qualifiers

          • Shooting: Elavenil and Arjun win mixed team air rifle gold as India crosses 50 medal mark

          • Badminton: Devika Sihag wins Azerbaijan International for second title in two weeks

          • Athletics: Tejaswin Shankar wins heptathlon gold at Asian Indoor C'ships

          • Weightlifting: Nirupama Devi smashes two national records