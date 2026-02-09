Ousmane Dembele's unstoppable run and strike heralds PSG's resurgence: MOTW

Open Extended Reactions

PSG hadn't been PSG-ing much all season. Much like the last time out, really, the first half of the season had passed us by with Paris Saint-Germain barely creating a flutter, either domestically or in Europe. In Ligue 1, they were (and still are) in the middle of a tight title race, and in the Champions League they stumbled to 11th in the league stage. Earlier in January, it took a 95th minute equaliser and then penalties for them to beat Olympique Marseille in the Trophee des Champions.

So, when Marseille came to Paris for the latest edition of Le Classique, one of Europe's most heated rivalries, everyone expected it to be a tight affair. PSG's inconsistency combined with Marseille's verve and keenness to put behind them a turbulent few weeks surely meant this would be a proper fight. Except, PSG didn't get the memo.

Ousmane Dembélé, reigning Ballon d'Or winner, talisman of the reigning champions (of France and Europe), gave PSG the lead in the 12th minute, a tap-in after excellent work from Nuno Mendes on the counter, but Marseille seemed to be getting back into the game, their talented forwards seeing more of the ball when Dembele decided to remind everyone just who is.

In the 37th minute, Senny Mayulu hoicked a ball in the general direction of Dembele on the right wing. Nominally the centre forward, Dembele's drifting had dragged Marseille captain Leonardo Balerdi out of position and an awkward attempt to gather (and clear) the Mayulu ball saw Dembele pounce on it. With Marseille well set at the back, and PSG still working men forward, there seemed to be little danger, though, till Dembele cut in and started accelerating.

A shimmy of his hips sent the chasing Balerdi off for a cup of Paris' finest at the nearest café, but as he raced into the box, Facundo Medina stood tall, blocking the way for him to cut in further and get on that dangerous left foot of his. A reasonable idea, but what Medina had forgotten in that moment of panic was that Dembele's right is just as dangerous as his left. A casual drop of the shoulder at full tilt and Medina was left completely unbalanced, clutching at thin air as Dembele rinsed him on the outside.

Once clear of the two Marseille centre-backs, and with the third (Benjamin Pavard) too far away to do anything, he didn't hesitate. Without decreasing the searing pace of his run, he looked up to see Jeffrey De Lange kneeling at the near post to cover the most obvious angles and absolutely thundered one into the roof of the net. Unstoppable. Five seconds from touchline to net, and Dembele had told everyone at the Parc des Princes that this game was over.

PSG would go on to score three more, a 5-0 win that maintained their two-point lead atop Ligue 1 and stretched the gap between them and Marseille to 12, but it was the scoreline, and the way they got there, that mattered. The commentator on the official highlights package nailed it: 'Just when Marseille felt like they might have been getting a grip on this Le Classique, Ousmane Ballon d'Or had other ideas.'