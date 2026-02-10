        <
        >

          Kerala Blasters to play in Kochi, India look for more medals at Asian Shooting Championships: Indian Sports LIVE, February 10

          Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images
          • ESPN staffFeb 10, 2026, 03:44 AM

          Indian sports can get quite action-packed and it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.

          2026 is a big year, with the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and two Chess World Championship. February meanwhile, is similarly action packed - and you can go through the schedule in ESPN's sports calendar.

          Here are all the updates from Indian sports on February 10, 2026.

          What's on today?

          • Shooting: The Asian Championships continues in New Delhi.

          • Table tennis: WTT Star Contender Chennai 2026 begins.

          What happened yesterday?

          • Shooting: Manu wins silver, Esha gets bronze at Asian Championship

          • Badminton: BWF revamps World Tour; India Open stays but Syed Modi downgraded

          • Boxing: Neeraj Goyat ties up with IIS to launch professional event