          India take on Belgium in hockey Pro League; Asian Shooting Championships continue: Indian Sports LIVE, February 11

          • ESPN staffFeb 11, 2026, 03:00 AM

          Here are all the updates from Indian sports on February 11, 2026.

          What's on today?

          • Hockey: The Indian men's team takes on Belgium in FIH Pro League at home in Rourkela.

          • Shooting: The Asian Championships continues in New Delhi.

          • Table tennis: WTT Star Contender Chennai 2026 continues.

          • Tennis: The Chennai Open challenger tournament continues, with the likes of Sumit Nagal in action.

          What happened yesterday?

          • Tennis: Nagal, Mukund advance; wildcard Rawat upsets 8th seed Noguchi at Chennai Open

          • Shooting: Aakriti wins silver, Anjum claims bronze at Asian Championships.

          • Football: Kerala Blasters to play ISL 2026 in Kochi, not Kozhikode