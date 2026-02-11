India take on Belgium in hockey Pro League; Asian Shooting Championships continue: Indian Sports LIVE, February 11

Indian sports can get quite action-packed and it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.
2026 is a big year, with the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and two Chess World Championship. February meanwhile, is similarly action packed - and you can go through the schedule in ESPN's sports calendar.
Here are all the updates from Indian sports on February 11, 2026.
What's on today?
Hockey: The Indian men's team takes on Belgium in FIH Pro League at home in Rourkela.
Shooting: The Asian Championships continues in New Delhi.
Table tennis: WTT Star Contender Chennai 2026 continues.
Tennis: The Chennai Open challenger tournament continues, with the likes of Sumit Nagal in action.
What happened yesterday?
Tennis: Nagal, Mukund advance; wildcard Rawat upsets 8th seed Noguchi at Chennai Open
Shooting: Aakriti wins silver, Anjum claims bronze at Asian Championships.
Football: Kerala Blasters to play ISL 2026 in Kochi, not Kozhikode