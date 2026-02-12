India vs Argentina in FIH Pro League; Asian Shooting Championships continue: Indian Sports LIVE, February 12

Indian sports can get quite action-packed and it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.
2026 is a big year, with the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and two Chess World Championship. February meanwhile, is similarly action packed - and you can go through the schedule in ESPN's sports calendar.
Here are all the updates from Indian sports on February 12, 2026.
What's on today?
Hockey: The Indian men's team takes on Argentina in FIH Pro League at home in Rourkela.
Shooting: The Asian Championships continue in New Delhi.
Table tennis: WTT Star Contender Chennai 2026 begins its main draw.
Tennis: The Chennai Open challenger tournament continues.
What happened yesterday?
Hockey: The Indian men's team lost 1-3 to Belgium in the FIH Pro League in Rourkela.
Tennis: Singles top seed Jay Clarke exits early from Chennai Open.
Shooting: Anish wins bronze in rapid-fire pistol, Kazakhstan claim four gold at Asian C'ships.
Football: AFC rejects Ranchi as venue for India's 2027 Asian Cup qualifier against Hong Kong on March 31
Sports Ministry's MOC okays Neeraj's extended training in SA; big support for Taekwondo, Karate.