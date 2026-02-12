Stellenbosch vs Singida Black Stars - Teams, news, how to watch, kick off time

Manchester United head coach Michael Carrick has praised Kobbie Mainoo's impact on the team despite drawing 1-1 with West Ham in the Premier League. (1:27)

Stellenbosch will bring their CAF Confederation Cup campaign to a close against Tanzania's Singida Black Stars at Cape Town's DHL Stadium on Sunday.

Both sides' elimination from the tournament has already been confirmed, but a win could ensure Stellies gain vital momentum ahead of a critical stage in their Betway Premiership season.

Stellies sit 12th in the Premiership table and need to ensure that they move swiftly up the ranks and end the season in a fight for MTN8 qualification rather than survival from relegation.

Gavin Hunt has improved their domestic form since taking over from Steve Barker in December and sitting in the dugout for the first time last month, but results have taken a turn for the worse in the Confederation Cup.

Stellies had picked up four points from their first two group games prior to the mid-season break. However, they subsequently lost 2-0 away and 3-0 at home to CR Belouizdad before a 3-0 away loss to AS Otohô brought their hopes of progression to the quarter-finals to an end.

Last season's semifinalists will now look to save face by clinching third place with a home win against a team which they drew 1-1 to in Tanzania in November.

Key details:

Date: Sunday, Feb. 15 at 18:00 CAT (16:00 GMT)

Venue: DHL Stadium, Cape Town

How to watch: The match is scheduled to air on SuperSport's DSTV channel 209 (SuperSport Variety 4)

Thabo Moloisane trains with PSL side Stellenbosch FC. Thabo Moloisane/Stellenbosch FC - Instagram

Team news:

Gavin Hunt faces a dilemma. He has often stressed the need in recent weeks for his team to play together and build chemistry - but with nothing left to play for in this fixture but pride, the new head coach will have to choose between giving minutes to newcomers and allowing his tried and trusted players to get to know each other under his vision.

Stellies have been linked with Olisa Ndah, who they might sign on a free transfer to bolster their defensive options. However, there has been no confirmation of his signature as of the time of writing.

Expected lineups

Stellenbosch

GK Oscarine Masuluke

LB Asekho Tiwani | CB Mosa Lebusa | CB Thabo Moloisane | RB Wayde Jooste

CM Ibraheem Jabaar | CM Mthetheleli Mthiyane | CM Genino Palace

LW Kobamelo Kodisang | ST Ashley Cupido | RW Devin Titus

Singida Black Stars

GK Amas Obasogie

LB Mirajy Hassan | CB Emmanuel Keyekeh | CB Mukrim Issa | RB Idriss Diomande

CM Khalid Aucho | CM Khalid Habibu | CM Chukwu Ogochukwu

LW Elvis Rupia | ST Malanga Horso Mwaku | RW Lamine Jarjou

Stats:

Stellenbosch have lost their last three Confederation Cup games, conceding a total of eight goals and failing to score. This is despite the fact that Gavin Hunt has won both of his domestic games in charge (one in the Betway Premiership and one in the Nedbank Cup).

Singida Black Stars have picked up red cards in both of their last two Confederation Cup matches - both of which ended in defeat by a single goal.