Asian Shooting Championships continues; all the build-up to new ISL season: Indian Sports LIVE, February 13

Indian sports can get quite action-packed and it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.
2026 is a big year, with the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and two Chess World Championship. February meanwhile, is similarly action packed - and you can go through the schedule in ESPN's sports calendar.
Here are all the updates from Indian sports on February 13, 2026.
What's on today?
Shooting: The Asian Championships continue in New Delhi.
Table tennis: WTT Star Contender Chennai 2026 continues.
Tennis: The Chennai Open challenger tournament continues.
What happened yesterday?
Hockey: The Indian men's team go down 8-0 to Argentina in embarrassing Pro League outing.
WTT Star Contender Chennai: Manush-Diya survive scare to reach mixed doubles quarters
Shooting: Aishwary leads Indian clean Sweep in 50m Rifle 3P at Asian C'ship
Football: India drawn with Uzbekistan, Australia and DPR Korea in U17 Asian Cup
Football: India drawn with Japan, Australia and Lebanon in U17 Women's Asian Cup