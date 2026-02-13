        <
          Asian Shooting Championships continues; all the build-up to new ISL season: Indian Sports LIVE, February 13

          Photo: Faheem Hussain/Focus Sports/ ISL
          • ESPN staffFeb 13, 2026, 03:00 AM

          Indian sports can get quite action-packed and it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.

          2026 is a big year, with the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and two Chess World Championship. February meanwhile, is similarly action packed - and you can go through the schedule in ESPN's sports calendar.

          Here are all the updates from Indian sports on February 13, 2026.

          What's on today?

          • Shooting: The Asian Championships continue in New Delhi.

          • Table tennis: WTT Star Contender Chennai 2026 continues.

          • Tennis: The Chennai Open challenger tournament continues.

          What happened yesterday?

          • Hockey: The Indian men's team go down 8-0 to Argentina in embarrassing Pro League outing.

          • WTT Star Contender Chennai: Manush-Diya survive scare to reach mixed doubles quarters

          • Shooting: Aishwary leads Indian clean Sweep in 50m Rifle 3P at Asian C'ship

          • Football: India drawn with Uzbekistan, Australia and DPR Korea in U17 Asian Cup

          • Football: India drawn with Japan, Australia and Lebanon in U17 Women's Asian Cup