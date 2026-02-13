Chicago Fire coach Gregg Berhalter says Mbekezeli Mbokazi will benefit from 'step up in quality' from PSL

Open Extended Reactions

Despite his confidence in a growing MLS and in his new centre-back Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Chicago Fire FC head coach Gregg Berhalter understands the view that Mbokazi needs to be in a top European league.

Former US men's national team coach Berhalter has admitted that although Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos received criticism for slamming Mbokazi's transfer from Orlando Pirates, he understands the Belgian's perspective to some extent.

Broos caused furore in South Africa for claiming that Mbokazi's move to Major League Soccer had inflated his ego and was ill-advised, and saying the Fire was an especially poor move, and 'not even a Cup team'.

Berhalter suggested Major League Soccer was superior to South Africa's Betway Premiership and could lead to more opportunities for the centre-back and for winger Puso Dithejane -- a January signing from fellow South African club TS Galaxy.

Berhalter told assembled journalists, including ESPN, on Thursday: "I've had a number of conversations with Hugo and [having been] in the position myself, I completely understand his perspective and point of view.

"He wants his players playing at the highest possible level. When I was coach of the [US men's] national team, we had the same objectives - can our players play at the top clubs?

"Just like with the United States, I think there's steps for every player. For them to move from the South African league to Major League Soccer is a step up in quality and it's going to help them develop."

South Africa international Mbekezeli Mbokazi plays in a MLS preseason match for new team Chicago Fire FC, against LA Galaxy, on Feb 8. Liza Morales/ISI Photos/ISI Photos via Getty Images

Berhalter added that even before any potential future move to Europe is considered, Chicago Fire could "help both of these players adapt, get used to a high level, [and] add to their skillset".

He added: "We have a great connection with the South African national team coaching staff - whether that's technical staff or the performance staff. We're in continual contact and we see this as a project that we work on together."

Sources in and close to Chicago Fire had told ESPN at the time that Broos was incorrect on at least one point -- the Belgian had claimed to have heard that 20-year-old Mbokazi would not be a first team player, but this was not rooted in fact.

Connected to the Mbokazi move, Broos was reported to the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) for the manner of his statements -- deemed by political party the United Democratic Movement to be 'racially coded' and sexist.

They took issue with the Belgian saying - purportedly tongue-in-cheek - that Mbokazi would enter his office as a Black man and leave it as a white man after a dressing-down over apparently missing his flight.

Furthermore, the UDM took umbrage over Broos calling agent Basia Michaels was "a nice little woman who thinks she knows football".

Broos denied allegations of racism and sexism, and apologised for the delivery of his comments, without backing down on the substance.