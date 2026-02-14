New ISL season begins; India face Belgium in FIH Pro League: Indian Sports LIVE, February 14

Open Extended Reactions

Indian sports can get quite action-packed and it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.

2026 is a big year, with the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and two Chess World Championship. February meanwhile, is similarly action packed - and you can go through the schedule in ESPN's sports calendar.

Here are all the updates from Indian sports on February 14, 2026.

What's on today?

Football: The ISL begins today, with Mohun Bagan facing Kerala Blasters at 5pm, and FC Goa facing Inter Kashi at 7:30pm.

Hockey: India face Belgium in an FIH Pro League game in Rourkela at 7:30pm.

Tennis: The Chennai ATP Challenger continues.

Table Tennis: The Chennai WTT Star Contender continues

Chess: Arjun Erigaisi is in action at the FIDE Freestyle World Championships.

What happened yesterday?