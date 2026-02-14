        <
        >

          New ISL season begins; India face Belgium in FIH Pro League: Indian Sports LIVE, February 14

          Craig Fulton's India will look to bounce back from an embarrassing 8-0 Pro League loss to Argentina. Hockey India
          • ESPN staffFeb 14, 2026, 03:00 AM

          Indian sports can get quite action-packed and it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.

          2026 is a big year, with the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and two Chess World Championship. February meanwhile, is similarly action packed - and you can go through the schedule in ESPN's sports calendar.

          Here are all the updates from Indian sports on February 14, 2026.

          What's on today?

          • Football: The ISL begins today, with Mohun Bagan facing Kerala Blasters at 5pm, and FC Goa facing Inter Kashi at 7:30pm.

          • Hockey: India face Belgium in an FIH Pro League game in Rourkela at 7:30pm.

          • Tennis: The Chennai ATP Challenger continues.

          • Table Tennis: The Chennai WTT Star Contender continues

          • Chess: Arjun Erigaisi is in action at the FIDE Freestyle World Championships.

          What happened yesterday?

          • WTT Star Contender Chennai: Snehit upsets 13th seed Oikawa in a thriller to reach men's singles pre-quarters, top seeds Manush/Diya out

          • Tennis: Top seeds Poonacha /Isaro to face Sasikumar/Clarke in Chennai Challenger doubles final.

          • Asian Shooting Championships: Amanpreet wins gold in Indian podium sweep in 25m centre fire