        <
        >

          India play Argentina in FIH Pro League; ISL continues with double-header: Indian Sports LIVE, February 15

          Harmanpreet Singh. Hockey India.
          • ESPN staffFeb 15, 2026, 03:00 AM

          Indian sports can get quite action-packed and it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.

          2026 is a big year, with the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and two Chess World Championship. February meanwhile, is similarly action packed - and you can go through the schedule in ESPN's sports calendar.

          Here are all the updates from Indian sports on February 15, 2026.

          What's on today?

          • Football: Jamshedpur face Mohammedan SC at 5 PM; Bengaluru FC take on SC Delhi.

          • Hockey: India face Argentina in an FIH Pro League game in Rourkela at 7:30pm.

          • Tennis: The Chennai ATP Challenger continues.

          • Table Tennis: The Chennai WTT Star Contender continues

          • Chess: Arjun Erigaisi is in action at the FIDE Freestyle World Championships.

          What happened yesterday?

          • Para-Badminton: Pramod Bhagat clinches SL3 gold, wins record sixth world title

          • ISL: Mohun Bagan beat Kerala Blasters 2-0; FC Goa, Inter Kashi play out 1-1 draw

          • Table-Tennis: Desai-Ghorpade reach mixed doubles final, Sathiyan in men's singles quarters of WTT Chennai

          • Hockey: Pro League: India suffer third straight loss after going down to Belgium