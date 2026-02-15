India play Argentina in FIH Pro League; ISL continues with double-header: Indian Sports LIVE, February 15

Indian sports can get quite action-packed and it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.
2026 is a big year, with the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and two Chess World Championship. February meanwhile, is similarly action packed - and you can go through the schedule in ESPN's sports calendar.
Here are all the updates from Indian sports on February 15, 2026.
What's on today?
Football: Jamshedpur face Mohammedan SC at 5 PM; Bengaluru FC take on SC Delhi.
Hockey: India face Argentina in an FIH Pro League game in Rourkela at 7:30pm.
Tennis: The Chennai ATP Challenger continues.
Table Tennis: The Chennai WTT Star Contender continues
Chess: Arjun Erigaisi is in action at the FIDE Freestyle World Championships.
What happened yesterday?
Para-Badminton: Pramod Bhagat clinches SL3 gold, wins record sixth world title
ISL: Mohun Bagan beat Kerala Blasters 2-0; FC Goa, Inter Kashi play out 1-1 draw
Table-Tennis: Desai-Ghorpade reach mixed doubles final, Sathiyan in men's singles quarters of WTT Chennai
Hockey: Pro League: India suffer third straight loss after going down to Belgium