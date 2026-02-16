East Bengal take on NorthEast United FC in ISL: Indian Sports LIVE, February 16

Indian sports can get quite action-packed and it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.
2026 is a big year, with the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and two Chess World Championship. February meanwhile, is similarly action packed - and you can go through the schedule in ESPN's sports calendar.
Here are all the updates from Indian sports on February 16, 2026.
What's on today?
Football: East Bengal host NorthEast United FC in ISL at 7:30 PM.
What happened yesterday?
Hockey: India suffer fourth straight loss in FIH Pro League after going down to Argentina 4-2.
ISL: Jamshedpur beat Mohammedan SC while Bengaluru FC clinch win over SC Delhi
Table tennis: Desai-Ghorpade finish runners-up in mixed doubles in WTT Star Contender Chennai 2026