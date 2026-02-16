Orlando Pirates vs Mamelodi Sundowns - Kick-off time, how to watch the PSL title race six-pointer

Open Extended Reactions

Orlando Pirates will host Mamelodi Sundowns at FNB Stadium on Wednesday in a match that will have serious ramifications at the top of the Betway Premiership table.

Sundowns lifted tremendous pressure off themselves and head coach Miguel Cardoso on Saturday with a 2-0 win over former Sundowns and Pirates head coach Rhulani Mokwena's MC Alger to book their place in the CAF Champions League quarter-finals.

However, while they received a boost continentally, more pressure was simultaneously heaped onto them domestically by Orlando Pirates' 3-0 win over Marumo Gallants.

Pirates are now six points clear of second-placed Sundowns at the top of the PSL table, although the Brazilians have a game in hand.

If the defending champions clinch an away win at FNB Stadium, momentum in the title race will suddenly have swung back in their favour, and their game in hand would be an opportunity to go back on top of the Premiership.

However, if Pirates win, then the climb back to the top for Sundowns would be ever steeper. At the moment, Abdeslam Ouaddou's side shows little sign of letting up, having already won the MTN8 and Carling Knockout.

While Pirates usually play their home games at the newly-renamed Orlando Amstel Arena, this game will be played at the usual home of Kaizer Chiefs due to anticipated high demand for tickets.

Key details

Date: Wednesday, Feb. 18 at 19:30 CAT (17:30 GMT)

Venue: FNB Stadium, Nasrec, Johannesburg

How to watch: The match will be live on SuperSport's DSTV channel 202 (SuperSport PSL)

Mamelodi Sundowns come into the Orlando Pirates clash on the back of a 2-0 win against MC Alger in the CAF Champions League. Mamelodi Sundowns/Instagram

Team news

Colombia's Brayan León has thrown the cat amongst the pigeons in the race to start upfront for Sundowns with a superb performance against MC Alger in which he scored both of the goals.

Iqraam Rayners has been struggling for minutes lately and was out of the matchday squad for the win which sealed Sundowns' place in the Champions League knockout rounds. Peter Shalulile came off the bench, with Lebo Mothiba an unused substitute.

Themba Zwane had a superb game off the bench, having battled with injury for much of this season, and the club captain has also made a strong case to potentially return to the starting lineup in the no.10 role.

Heavy competition for places and more in-form players are far from the worst selection headaches Cardoso could have. His opposite number, Ouaddou, also has some big decisions on his hands.

Yanela Mbuthuma is in hot form upfront and appears to be establishing himself as the preferred starting striker, even above Bafana Bafana international Evidence Makgopa.

In behind him, Ouaddou is spoilt for choice, with Relebohile Mofokeng and Patrick 'Tito' Maswanganyi both in superb form. Mofokeng is also capable of playing out wide, but Ouaddou prefers him as a no.10 and has plenty of options in both positions.

Mofokeng and Oswin Appollis started out wide against Gallants, with Maswanganyi initially in the no.10 role and Tshepang Moremi and Daniel Msendami coming off the bench. The versatile Mofokeng remained on the pitch for the full game, with Maswanganyi and Appollis substituted off in the second half.

Mbuthuma, Maswanganyi and Mofokeng all scored, but Mofokeng was the standout player with a stunning third goal for the Buccaneers after assisting Mbuthuma's opener.

Relebohile Mofokeng was superb for Pirates against Marumo Gallants and will be keen to take that form forward. Orlando Pirates/Instagram

Expected lineups

Orlando Pirates

GK Sipho Chaine

LB Nkosikhona Ndaba | CB Nkosinathi Sibisi | CB Lebone Seema | RB Deano van Rooyen

CM Makhehlene Makhaula | CM Masindi Nemtajela

LW Tshepang Moremi | AM Relebohile Mofokeng | RW Oswin Appollis

ST Yanela Mbuthuma

Mamelodi Sundowns

GK Ronwen Williams

LB Aubrey Modiba | CB Grant Kekana | CB Khulumani Ndamane | RB Khuliso Mudau

CM Jayden Adams | CM Marcelo Allende | CM Teboho Mokoena

LW Tashreeq Matthews | ST Brayan León | RW Arthur Sales

Stats:

Relebohile Mofokeng has three goals and two assists in his last three Betway Premiership games. Prior to this run, he had not scored a Premiership goal all season.

Brayan León has four goals in six appearances for Mamelodi Sundowns, averaging a goal every 99 minutes.