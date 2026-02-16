Louis Reed's inch-perfect free-kick inspires Mansfield's FA Cup magic: MOTW

Open Extended Reactions

In Brazil, they call it folha seca, dry leaf. It's a way of striking a dead ball where the ball goes up and down in rapid fashion, the downward (and sometimes sideward) swerve happening most unexpectedly. The great Brazilian midfielder Didi is said to have pioneered this in the '50's but you and I probably know it better as the knuckleball technique that first Juninho Pernambuco and later Cristiano Ronaldo made their own in their pomp.

On Saturday, we saw one of the best demonstrations of that technique in recent years... and we saw it as the decisive moment of yet another major upset in the FA Cup; a tournament that seems to be exceptionally keen this year to emphasise that 'the Magic of the Cup' remains more alive than ever.

In this instance, at Turf Moor, 28-year-old journeyman Louis Reed stood in place of Didi. Mansfield Town, mid-table in the third tier of English football (and in a lovely coincidence wearing yellow and blue) were cosplaying Brazil.

Reed, Mansfield's captain and midfield general, had been having an excellent game when he stepped up to take a freekick, from 25 yards out, in the 80th minute. He'd already seen Burnley dominate play, waste a bucket of chances and take the lead in the first half. He'd already heard his manager Nigel Clough take a leaf out of his father Brian Clough's book and ask them to take the attack to the first division side in the second. He'd already seen Rhys Oates miss a glorious chance and bury a tougher one to bring the scores level. He'd been instrumental in all this happening, in getting Mansfield on the front foot and standing toe-to-toe with Burnley. When Oates was smacked in the face for the freekick, there was no doubt who was going to step up and take it.

Louis Reed scores ANOTHER stunner! 😱🤯 Mansfield's hero once again as they reach the fifth round of the FA Cup 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/xZfZZpJM2J - Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) February 14, 2026

Setting the ball down, he took five strides backward, and with hands on hips, took a moment to collect himself as the Burnley wall arranged itself in front of him. Taking four purposeful strides forward, he opened his foot at the last moment, striking it perfectly with his instep, sending the ball zipping straight over the wall. Mid-flight, it looked like it'd nestle in the away section above the Burnley goal before dipping viciously, leaving a diving Max Weiss with no chance and that away stand in jubilant uproar.

Mansfield Town players celebrate Louis Reed's sensational free-kick against Burnley. George Wood/Getty Images

Mansfield held on -- for only their second ever win over a first division opponent, entering the fifth round of the FA Cup for the first time in more than fifty years.

After the match, Reed spoke to Mansfield's in-house media about the wonder goal. "I kinda knew. As soon as it got over the wall, I thought it was going to take an incredible save to stop it. It was the perfect distance for me... I'd been working on them at the start of the week in training and as soon as the ref gave [the foul], Regan [Hendry] and [Stephen McLaughlin] both came over and said this is the perfect spot for you. And thankfully, with a bit of added pressure from them, I've put it in."

It came with a Brazilian twist via the feet of their Yorkshire-born captain this time, but really, there's nothing like the Magic of the Cup.