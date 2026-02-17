All the updates from around the world of Indian Sports LIVE, February 17

Indian sports can get quite action-packed and it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.
2026 is a big year, with the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and two Chess World Championship. February meanwhile, is similarly action packed - and you can go through the schedule in ESPN's sports calendar.
Here are all the updates from Indian sports on February 17, 2026.
What's on today?
It's a quiet day for Indian sport today in terms of live action, but we'll still stay up-to-date with all the happenings, and some analysis from the start of the new ISL season as well.
What happened yesterday?
Football: East Bengal began their ISL season with a 3-0 win over NorthEast United.