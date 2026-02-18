India vs Netherlands in T20 World Cup; Sumit Nagal in action at Delhi Challenger: Indian Sports LIVE, February 18

Indian sports can get quite action-packed and it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.
2026 is a big year, with the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and two Chess World Championship. February meanwhile, is similarly action packed - and you can go through the schedule in ESPN's sports calendar.
Here are all the updates from Indian sports on February 18, 2026.
What's on today?
Cricket: India vs Netherlands in the T20 World Cup
Tennis: Indians in action at Delhi Challenger
What happened yesterday?
Tennis: Sumit Nagal beat D. Jorda Sanchis in the Round of 32 at Delhi Challenger by a 6-3, 7-5 scoreline.
Hockey: Harmanpreet Singh omitted from the India squad for Pro League games in Australia, Hardik Singh named captain