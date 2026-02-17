Kew scores five as Mammoth edge Desert Dogs 13-12

Open Extended Reactions

The Colorado Mammoth secured a narrow 13-12 victory over the Las Vegas Desert Dogs on Friday night in Nevada. The game remained a tight contest throughout, with the lead changing hands multiple times before the Mammoth sealed the win in the final quarter.

Andrew Kew powered the offense for the Mammoth (8-2), scoring five goals and adding an assist, and Will Malcom was the primary playmaker with six assists. The Mammoth also received significant contributions from Jack Hannah, who tallied two goals and three assists, and Dylan McIntosh, who matched Hannah with two goals and three assists. Owen Rahn added a hat trick, and goalie Dillon Ward was crucial in the win with 43 saves. Other contributors included Ari Stevens with a goal and an assist, while Robert Hope and Thomas Vela each provided two assists.

The Desert Dogs (4-5) were led by an impressive offensive performance from Mitch Jones, who recorded three goals and six assists. Chris Cloutier also had a strong outing, finding the back of the net four times while adding three assists. Jonathan Donville scored one goal and had six assists. In goal, Landon Kells stopped 37 shots. Jackson Webster (one goal, one assist) and Ben McDonald (two assists) also recorded multipoint games for Las Vegas. Single goals were added by Adam Poitras, Tyrell Hamer-Jackson and Kyle Killen.

Colorado took a 4-3 lead after the first quarter, but Las Vegas responded with a dominant second quarter, outscoring the Mammoth to take a 7-5 lead into halftime. The Mammoth flipped the script in the third quarter, putting up four goals to the Desert Dogs' one, reclaiming the lead at 9-8. The final quarter was an even exchange, with both teams scoring four goals apiece as Colorado held on for the one-goal win.

Up next: The Toronto Rock face the Colorado Mammoth on Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+. The Las Vegas Desert Dogs face the Vancouver Warriors on Feb. 27 at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+.

