Loewen's hat trick lifts Roughnecks over Wings 10-9

The Calgary Roughnecks defeated the Philadelphia Wings 10-9 on Saturday night at the Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary. In a crucial game for two teams looking to climb the standings, the contest remained close throughout and was tied at halftime before Calgary pulled ahead in the second half to secure the win.

Riley Loewen led the offensive charge for the Roughnecks (2-7) with three goals and three assists. Tanner Cook also recorded a hat trick and added an assist, while Tyler Pace had one goal and three assists. Haiden Dickson reached a career milestone with his 100th NLL goal, finishing the night with one goal and two assists. Noah Manning and Brayden Mayea each added a goal, with Mayea's power-play tally late in the fourth quarter serving as the eventual winner. Goalie Aden Walsh made 35 saves.

The Wings (2-7) were paced by Kyle Jackson, who had a hat trick and two assists. Brennan O'Neill and Phil Caputo provided secondary scoring, each finding the back of the net twice and adding an assist. Joe Resetarits contributed a goal and an assist, and Patrick Foley also scored. Michael Sowers had three assists. In goal, Nick Damude turned aside 36 of the 46 shots he faced.

The game was a back-and-forth affair from the start, with Philadelphia taking a 4-2 lead after the first quarter. Calgary responded to tie the game 5-5 heading into halftime. The Roughnecks outscored the Wings 3-2 in the third quarter, with Dickson's milestone goal giving Calgary an 8-7 advantage entering the final frame. After Loewen made it 9-7, O'Neill scored for Philadelphia to cut the lead to one. Mayea's power-play goal with 3:02 remaining provided a crucial two-goal cushion. Foley scored for the Wings with 2:10 left, but Calgary's defense and key late saves from Walsh sealed the victory.

Up next: Philadelphia faces the Saskatchewan Rush on Feb. 22 at 3 p.m. ET, while Calgary faces the Georgia Swarm on Sunday at 9 p.m.

