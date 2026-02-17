Seals remain perfect on the road, defeat FireWolves 13-7

Open Extended Reactions

The San Diego Seals defeated the Oshawa FireWolves 13-7 on Saturday night at the Tribute Communities Centre in Oshawa, Ontario. San Diego built a commanding 9-1 halftime lead and held off a third-quarter rally from Oshawa to secure the victory and maintain its perfect road record.

Wesley Berg led the San Diego Seals (5-4), scoring two goals and adding a team-high seven assists. Ben McIntosh powered the offense with five goals and one assist, while Dylan Watson recorded a hat trick and had one assist. Tre Leclaire contributed one goal and five assists, while Zach Currier added two goals and two assists. Goalie Christopher Origlieri was solid in net, making 40 saves and even contributing an assist in the win.

For the Oshawa FireWolves (2-9), Tye Kurtz led the offense with two goals and two assists. Dyson Williams also scored two goals, and Alex Simmons finished with one goal and one assist. Captain Colton Watkinson recorded three assists, reaching 100 points for his career in the process. In goal, Doug Jamieson made 39 saves, and Andrew Kidd stopped 10 shots in relief.

The Seals dominated the first half, jumping out to a 6-1 lead after the first quarter, fueled by a potent power play that capitalized on Oshawa's penalties. They extended the lead to 9-1 by halftime before the FireWolves showed life in the third quarter, scoring three unanswered goals from Dyson Williams, Tye Kurtz and Mike Byrne. However, San Diego responded, with McIntosh scoring his third of the night to halt the run. The Seals held on in the second half to get their fifth win of the season.

Up next: The San Diego Seals face the Halifax Thunderbirds on Saturday at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+. The Ottawa Black Bears face the Oshawa FireWolves on Feb. 28 at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+.

ESPN Generative AI Services creates recaps from event data and/or transcripts that are reviewed by human editors before posting; email support@espncustomercare.com for corrections.