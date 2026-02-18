Does RB Leipzig's Yan Diomande have what it takes to replace Mohamed Salah at Liverpool?

Open Extended Reactions

Yan Diomande again demonstrated to admirers why he's the outstanding young African player in the world this weekend, with another vital contribution to RB Leipzig's Champions League hunt, although it remains to be seen whether he will still be at the club beyond the summer.

The 19-year-old hadn't even played in a top division or represented Ivory Coast's U23 team - let alone the seniors -12 months ago, as he continued to learn his trade with Leganes' B team in the fifth tier of Spanish football.

However, after demonstrating his quality briefly at the tail end of 2024-2025's LaLiga season, and then hitting the ground running after a July switch to RB Leipzig, he's quickly established himself as one of the hottest properties in the European game.

This weekend, he was named Man of the Match as Leipzig were held 2-2 by Wolfsburg, impressing with a magnificent showing that highlighted many of the qualities that's sure to make him coveted by some of Europe's biggest sides this summer.

While the 19-year-old was putting Wolfsburg to the sword this weekend, Mohamed Salah's renaissance act at Liverpool picked up steam, as the forward delivered arguably his best performance since his high-profile rant against the club in December as he contributed a goal and an assist in the 3-0 FA Cup victory over Brighton & Hove Albion.

While the 33-year-old has returned strongly after Egypt's run to the semifinals -- he's had a hand in six goals in seven Liverpool outings since the bronze-medal defeat by Nigeria - it remains to be seen whether he'll see out the final season of his two-year deal at Anfield.

Rumours continue to link the forward with a move to Saudi Arabia, but regardless of Salah's summer plans, Arne Slot could be wise to consider one of Africa's emerging talents to replace one of the continent's all-time greats.

They've been repeatedly linked with a move for the wonderkid during recent months, with Diomande revealing in an interview with BILD this week that Liverpool are his father's favourite club.

"People made it out to be my dream club, but first and foremost, it's my dad's favourite club," he told the German source. "It was always his great wish to see me there someday because he loves the atmosphere at Anfield. He always raved about Steven Gerrard.

"I was too young to see him play, we didn't even have a TV at home for a long time," he added. "I have a lot of respect for Liverpool, but my dream club right now is Leipzig." The teenager was also questioned about reported interest from Bayern Munich, but sought to downplay talk linking him with the Bundesliga leaders.

"It's always nice to hear something like that, but I haven't spoken to anyone from Bayern," Diomande added. "It's not the right time for that. I'm happy here in Leipzig and want to remain fully focused."

(Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

On paper, Diomande looks to be a fine fit for Liverpool, and an ideal candidate to replace Salah.

His speed in wide areas, ability to beat a man, creativity, end product and youth match the kind of profile that that club value, while he'd fit effectively into Slot's plans, with a resale value that should make him an astute addition for the Merseysiders.

His bravery in possession, taste for expansive attacking play, as well as a refreshingly relaxed and professional attitude, would surely appeal to Reds fans, even if a fading Salah will leave big shoes to fill.

Diomande, for now at least, appears unlikely to push for a move, with the youngster appearing to be content with life at Leipzig.

"There are always many people involved in a transfer -- clubs, agents, family, players," he continued. "So I don't make these decisions alone.

"One thing I can promise: I'll never argue with my club," he added. "Of course, I probably won't finish my career here. When the time comes, we'll talk, but if I stay here in the summer, I'll be absolutely happy."

Diomande already has a World Cup with the Ivory Coast to look forward to in the coming months, where he'll have another opportunity to showcase his qualities to Europe's biggest clubs, especially one, who may have a Salah-shaped hole to address.

Regardless of where Leipzig end the campaign, don't be surprised if Diomande, who was schooled in the USA from the age of 14, again finds himself in new surroundings come the start of the 26-27 campaign.

Whether Liverpool will retain Mohamed Salah in the English Premier League remains in the balance. Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Beyond his goal against Wolfsburg, the teenager was a frequent threat for the visiting defence; he forced a save from the mask-wearing Grabara with a powerful effort inside the first ten minutes, and also went close early in the second half when the Poland stopper could only parry his testing effort back into the box.

The wonderkid's performance highlighted many of the qualities which have underpinned his rise to prominence this term.

He registered three shots on target for Leipzig during the course of the match, created two goalscoring opportunities, and registered a game-high six dribbles.

Dribbling, of course, has been a key facet of Diomande's game, with the forward managing to marry his excellent turn of pace, ability to take on opponents, and an improving end product to make him a consistent threat in the top flight.

He's had a hand in 12 goals (eight scored, four assists), across 21 Bundesliga outings so far this term, having averaged 3.5 completed dribbles per match.

This is almost one successful take-on per match more than the next best in the division - teammate Antonio Nusa - while across Europe's big five leagues, only Lamine Yamal of Barcelona has beaten his man more often, more consistently than Diomande so far this season.

It's a distinction that puts him in some seriously rarefied company, while the Ivorian is also in the top 15 in the Bundesliga for chances created per match.

For a 19-year-old, Diomande is already looking scarily complete as a menacing wide option, while his age ensures that he still has plenty of room to refine his game and improve his consistency.

Diomande's finish against Wolfsburg was his fourth goal contribution since returning to Germany following the Africa Cup of Nations, with the winger also registering two assists in the 3-0 victory at FC Heidenheim in late January, as well as the opener in the 1-1 draw at St. Pauli three days later.