Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen says Napoli treated him 'like a dog' and blocked a move to Juventus

Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen has alleged that Napoli treated him 'like a dog,' subjected him to racist insults, and blocked his path to Juventus, in a stunning disclosure this week.

The Nigerian striker helped dismantle Italian club Juventus 5-2 in a UEFA Champions League playoff first-leg victory on Tuesday, but ahead of the match he broke his long silence about one of European football's most contentious transfer sagas.

He told Gazetta dello Sport about what he said were broken promises and behind-the-scenes manoeuvring that ultimately drove him out of Naples to Galatasaray, where he provided two assists as the Turkish champions routed Juventus 5-2 at RAMs Park in Istanbul.

In December 2023, Osimhen signed a contract extension with Napoli, one which he claims came with a verbal understanding that he could leave the next summer but was never honoured.

"We had a gentleman's agreement according to which I could leave the following summer," the Nigeria striker said. "But the commitment was not fully respected on the other side.

"They tried to send me anywhere to play, but they treated me like a dog. Go here, go there, do this, do that. I worked so hard to build my career, and I couldn't accept that kind of treatment. I'm not a puppet."

In 2023 Osimhen helped Napoli to their first Serie A title in 33 years, finishing as league top scorer with 26 goals. Their last title came in 1990, led by Diego Maradona.

But their relationship began to sour when the club openly mocked the Nigerian on their social media channels after seeing him miss a penalty against Bologna.

The video, posted to Napoli's official TikTok account was widely condemned for what appeared to be racist undertones. Further scrutiny at the time revealed an older video that referred to Osimhen's head as a "coconut."

Awkward... After Victor Osimhen's failed move away from Napoli in early 2024, new manager Antonio Conte had to re-integrate the Nigeria striker. Ciro De Luca/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Osimhen said the incident was the turning point in his relationship with the club: "I feel sorry for the fans, also because I never spoke about what happened before.

"Some of them even came to my house asking for an explanation. I asked them to put themselves in my shoes. After Napoli posted that video on TikTok, something broke.

"Anyone can miss a penalty, and anyone can be mocked for it. Napoli did it only to me, and with certain kinds of insinuations as well. I was the victim of racist insults, and I made my decision.

"I wanted to leave. I deleted the photos of me wearing the Napoli shirt from my Instagram, and they took the opportunity to turn the fans against me. And to think that, for me, my daughter is more Neapolitan than Nigerian."

He added that no formal public apology ever came from the club despite the widespread outrage: "No one ever publicly apologised for what happened. After that famous video, Edoardo De Laurentiis called me several times. That's it.

"Meanwhile, rumours were going around that I arrived late at training, and that I argued with team-mates. They're all lies. I'm sorry for the fans, but I understand and admire them: they support the club, no matter what. For them, Napoli comes before everything."

In the midst of that deteriorating his relationship with Napoli, Osimhen revealed that Juventus made a concrete attempt to sign him in 2024 through then-sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli, who had previously worked at Napoli before joining the Turin club, but said Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis tanked the proposed move.

Victor Osimhen is a fan favourite at Galatasaray, having signed a permanent deal in July 2025. (Photo by Abdulhamid Hosbas/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Osimhen alleged: "I could have been in two other top Serie A clubs today. Giuntoli called me to take me to Juve before negotiations with Galatasaray began. I spoke with a couple of people from the club.

"They showed interest, but I knew that he (De Laurentiis) wouldn't let me leave. In any case, the interest was definitely there. And when Juventus call, regardless of everything, you sit down and listen."

By the time Antonio Conte was appointed Napoli manager in the summer of 2024, Osimhen said he had already made up his mind to leave, despite a personal plea from the new coach to reconsider his exit.

"As soon as he arrived, Conte called me into his office and said he was aware of the situation but that, despite everything, he wanted me to stay," the striker added.

"I said I would have liked to work with him, but then I had made my decision. I didn't want to keep working in a place where I didn't feel happy."

On Tuesday, Osimhen showed Juventus exactly what they could have got with him, helping Galatasaray to a 5-2 dismantling of the Old Lady in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League knockout-phase playoff in Istanbul.

Although the Nigerian did not score, he was central to the result, his aggression and all round play, helping create two assists against the very club that had wanted to sign him.

The second leg is scheduled for Feb. 25 at Allianz Stadium in Turin. Napoli and De Laurentiis have not publicly responded to Osimhen's comments.