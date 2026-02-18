Nigeria's Olisa Ndah joins South African PSL side Stellenbosch on 18-month contract

Open Extended Reactions

Stellenbosch FC announced the signing of Nigeria centre-back Olisa Ndah on Tuesday on a free transfer, following his departure from Orlando Pirates, with an ESPN source revealing the 28-year-old put pen to paper on an 18-month contract.

Pirates confirmed the termination of Ndah's contract on Jan. 29 after the centre-back had struggled to break into the team following injury, and strong performances from other players in his position.

Rising Bafana Bafana star Mbekezeli Mbokazi has left for Chicago Fire FC, but Lebone Seema and Nkosinathi Sibisi have established themselves as Pirates' preferred starting duo.

Ndah played 81 games for Pirates after joining in August 2021 from Akwa United. He last played against Polokwane City on Sep. 24, 2024, captaining the Buccaneers in a 3-0 Betway Premiership win.

However, he fractured his tibia in that game and has since been on the sidelines for both club and country. Ndah earned his third and most recent Nigeria cap in a 3-0 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying win over Benin in September 2024.

"Olisa is a player with proven quality and experience at the highest level, and we are pleased to welcome him to Stellenbosch FC," Stellies CEO Rob Benadie said, as per the club's website.

"We are deliberate in our recruitment strategy to ensure that every signing complements the group, and having had the chance to assess him closely, we are confident he will be a valuable addition to our squad."

With midfielder Ibraheem Jabaar and right-back Kazie Enyinnaya already in the squad, Ndah becomes the third Nigerian currently on Stellies' books and the fourth to wear their colours. Their first Nigerian player was winger/striker Stanley Dimgba - now of Enyimba.

Ndah could make his debut on Wednesday as Stellenbosch host Magesi FC at the Danie Craven Stadium in the Betway Premiership.