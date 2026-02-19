Mumbai City vs Chennaiyin FC in ISL; Sumit Nagal in action at Delhi Open: Indian Sports LIVE, February 19

Indian sports can get quite action-packed and it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.
2026 is a big year, with the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and two Chess World Championship. February meanwhile, is similarly action packed - and you can go through the schedule in ESPN's sports calendar.
Here are all the updates from Indian sports on February 19, 2026.
What's on today?
Football: Mumbai City take on Chennaiyin FC in the Indian Super League [7:30 PM, FanCode / Sony Sports].
Tennis: Sumit Nagal takes on sixth seed Federico Cina in a round-of-16 clash at the Delhi Open.
What happened yesterday?
Hockey: We had to wash dishes before going to play due to PHF - Pak hockey captain Shakeel.
Shooting: Kiran Jadhav, Sonam Maskar among shooters confirmed for Lakshya Cup.
Athletics: 12-member Indian team to compete at Asian Cross-Country Championships.