Nedbank Cup R16 - Fixtures, kick-off times, how to watch Sundowns, Pirates, more

Shaka Hislop questions Jose Mourinho's comments about the alleged racist abuse of Vinicius Junior during Benfica vs. Real Madrid in the Champions League. (1:17)

Open Extended Reactions

The Nedbank Cup round of 32 saw reigning champions Kaizer Chiefs stunned by former coach Gavin Hunt's new side, Stellenbosch FC, who will face Golden Arrows in Durban on Saturday in the round of 16.

Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns are among the sides who still remain standing, but with seven teams outside the Betway Premiership still remaining, nothing can be taken for granted in this tournament with a penchant for upsets.

Sundowns have a mouthwatering last 16 clash ahead, while Pirates, who have already won the MTN8 and Carling Knockout, will have to be on guard to avoid an upset in their quest for a third cup competition this season.

There are several other intriguing fixtures ahead, including Friday's KwaZulu-Natal derby between Richards Bay and AmaZulu. The last 16 action will run from that game until three fixtures on Sunday afternoon.

There has to be a winner in each tie, so drawn games will go to extra time and potentially penalties.

Orlando Pirates players train at the Orlando Amstel Arena. Orlando Pirates/Instagram

Who will Pirates and Sundowns play?

Sundowns have arguably the pick of the last 16 fixtures as they face TS Galaxy at the Solomon Mahlangu Stadium in KwaMhlanga on Saturday at 15:00 CAT.

The two clubs have a rivalry which was sparked in 2023 by a career-ending tackle from former Sundowns midfielder Bongani Zungu on then-TS Galaxy player Bernard Parker, who is now their assistant coach.

The fallout of that led to a rift between the then-coaches of the two sides, Sead Ramović and Rhulani Mokwena. Both have since left, and relations between the clubs have at least remained cordial enough for centre-back Khulumani Ndamane to join Sundowns from the Rockets in a January 2026 transfer.

Saturday's clash could provide an indication of whether the rivalry has simmered down or simply entered a brand new chapter.

Orlando Pirates will face Motsepe Foundation Championship (second-tier) side Casric Stars at the Orlando Amstel Arena at 18:00 that evening.

Both games will be on SuperSport's DSTV channel 202 (SuperSport PSL).

Full fixtures (all times CAT)

Richards Bay vs. AmaZulu FC, 20 Feb 19:00 - Richards Bay Stadium, Richards Bay

TS Galaxy vs. Mamelodi Sundowns, 21 Feb 15:00 - Solomon Mahlangu Stadium, KwaMhlanga

Upington City vs. Durban City, 21 Feb 15:00 - Mxolisi Dicky Jacobs Stadium, Upington

Golden Arrows vs. Stellenbosch FC, 21 Feb 18:00 - King Goodwill Zwelithini Stadium, Durban

Orlando Pirates vs. Casric Stars, 21 Feb 18:00 - Orlando Stadium, Soweto

Jacksa Spears vs. Vasco da Gama, 22 Feb 15:00 - Mxolisi Dicky Jacobs Stadium, Upington

Milford FC vs. Mkhambathi, 22 Feb 15:00 - Richards Bay Stadiu

University of Pretoria vs. Sekhukhune United, 22 Feb 15:00 - Tuks Stadium