          FC Goa host Mohammedan in ISL: Indian Sports LIVE, February 20

          Dejan Drazic celebrates after opening the scoring for FC Goa in their Asian Champions League 2 qualifier against Al Seeb. FC Goa Media
          • ESPN staffFeb 20, 2026, 03:05 AM

          Indian sports can get quite action-packed and it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.

          2026 is a big year, with the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and two Chess World Championship. February meanwhile, is similarly action packed - and you can go through the schedule in ESPN's sports calendar.

          Here are all the updates from Indian sports on February 20, 2026.

          What's on today?

          • Football: FC Goa face Mohammedan SC in the Indian Super League [7:30 PM, FanCode / Sony Sports].

          What happened yesterday?

          • Football: Mumbai City FC beat Chennaiyin FC 1-0 in the ISL.

          • Football: The Indian senior women's football team beat Perth RedStar in a pre-Asian Cup friendly.

          • Tennis: Sumit Nagal exited the ATP Delhi Open in the second round.

          • Hockey: Hockey: PHF chief resigns, coach also offers to step down

          • Volleyball: Madras High Court dismisses Volleyball Federation of India's plea against Baseline Ventures regarding Pro Volleyball League.