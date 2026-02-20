FC Goa host Mohammedan in ISL: Indian Sports LIVE, February 20

Indian sports can get quite action-packed and it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.
2026 is a big year, with the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and two Chess World Championship. February meanwhile, is similarly action packed - and you can go through the schedule in ESPN's sports calendar.
Here are all the updates from Indian sports on February 20, 2026.
What's on today?
Football: FC Goa face Mohammedan SC in the Indian Super League [7:30 PM, FanCode / Sony Sports].
What happened yesterday?
Football: Mumbai City FC beat Chennaiyin FC 1-0 in the ISL.
Football: The Indian senior women's football team beat Perth RedStar in a pre-Asian Cup friendly.
Tennis: Sumit Nagal exited the ATP Delhi Open in the second round.
Hockey: Hockey: PHF chief resigns, coach also offers to step down
Volleyball: Madras High Court dismisses Volleyball Federation of India's plea against Baseline Ventures regarding Pro Volleyball League.