Winter Olympics: Team GB's men's curling team reach final

Britain's men's curling team are guaranteed at least a silver medal after an 8-5 victory over Switzerland in the Olympic semifinal.

Bruce Mouat's side had faced a nervous wait to see if they would make the semifinal cut, with Italy's defeat at the hands of the Swiss on Thursday morning sealing Britain's place in the line up.

When the two sides met in the round-robin stage, it took an extra end to separate them, with Switzerland prevailing but Britain had come out top at last year's world championships.

Britain's Bruce Mouat and Hammy McMillan celebrate after winning in the curling men's semifinal against Switzerland. Odd ANDERSEN / AFP via Getty Images

In what was an incredibly tight match, a point steal in the sixth end for Britain changed the momentum, while a triple take out from Mouat in the seventh limited the Swiss to just one.

Two points in the eighth saw Britain edge in front for first time and another two-point score in the 10th sealed the win.