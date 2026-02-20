Washington Spirit's Gift Monday named to Nigeria squad, Asisat Oshoala absent

Alex Scott & Fara Williams react to the Women's Champions League quarterfinal draw featuring a Clásico and an all WSL affair between Arsenal and Chelsea. (1:44)

Open Extended Reactions

Washington Spirit forward Gift Monday has been recalled to Nigeria's Super Falcons squad for a pair of friendlies against Cameroon, ending her controversial absence from the roster.

Head coach Justin Madugu named Monday in a 25-player squad Wednesday for the two-match series against Cameroon's Indomitable Lionesses in Yaoundé, scheduled for February 28 and March 3.

Both games will serve as preparation for the 13th Women's Africa Cup of Nations, to be held in Morocco from March 17 to April 3, where the four semi-finalists will earn automatic berths in the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup in Brazil.

Monday, 23, was controversially omitted from the squad that won the WAFCON in Morocco in July 2025 despite strong form for Washington Spirit in the NWSL. At the time, she denied reports that injury had kept her out.

She was passed over again for WAFCON qualifying fixtures in October, but her performances, where she ranked among the NWSL's better finishers this past season with 11 goals and two assists from 28 matches, appear to have finally forced the issue.

Conspicuously absent from Madugu's squad is six-time African Women's Player of the Year Asisat Oshoala, who now plays for Al Hilal in Saudi Arabia's women's league.

The 31-year-old started Nigeria's opening two group games at last year's WAFCON, scoring the Super Falcons' first goal of the tournament against Tunisia, but lost her place in the starting lineup as the competition progressed, with Esther Okoronkwo taking a more prominent role up front.

Oshoala finished the tournament with one goal as Nigeria went on to lift the title. She was part of the squad that beat Benin Republic over two legs to qualify for this coming tournament, playing from the start in the second leg of the fixture at home.

Nigeria's Gift Monday was superb last season in the NWSL for Washington Spirit, scoring 10 goals and finishing fourth on the regular season scoring list. Scott Taetsch/NWSL via Getty Images

Her omission from this squad comes without public explanation, though she has previously denied reports that she intended to retire from the national team.

Also returning is Canada-based midfielder Ngozi Okobi-Okeoghene, whose last appearance for Nigeria came at the 2022 WAFCON and whose previous omission under former coach Randy Waldrum had been considered contentious at the time.

Tanzania-based midfielder Precious Christopher receives her first senior international callup, as does England-based goalkeeper Comfort Erhabor of Portsmouth Ladies. Mexico-based Club América defender Chidinma Okeke also returns to the squad.

The two matches replace a planned WAFU Zone B four-nation tournament that was cancelled, leaving the Cameroon doubleheader as Nigeria's only confirmed fixtures in the international window ahead of Morocco.

Nigeria, the 10-time African champions, open their WAFCON defense in Morocco against Temwa Chawinga's Malawi next month.

Super Falcons Squad

Goalkeepers: Chiamaka Nnadozie (Brighton & Hove Albion, England); Comfort Erhabor (Portsmouth Ladies, England); Fatima Oloko (Abia Angels); Anderline Mgbechi (Rivers Angels)

Defenders: Osinachi Ohale (Pachuca CF, Mexico); Shukurat Oladipo (AS Roma, Italy); Michelle Alozie (Olivia Wynn, USA); Ashleigh Plumptre (Ittihad Ladies FC, Saudi Arabia); Glory Ogbonna (FC Kiryat Gat, Israel); Oluwatosin Demehin (Galatasaray Sportive, Turkey); Sikiratu Isah (Bnot Netanya, Israel); Chidinma Okeke (Club América, Mexico)

Midfielders: Halimatu Ayinde (Sweden); Ngozi Okobi-Okeoghene (Ottawa Rapids, Canada); Deborah Abiodun (Washington Spirit, USA); Jennifer Echegini (Paris Saint-Germain, France); Christy Ucheibe (SL Benfica, Portugal); Precious Christopher (Yanga Princess, Tanzania)

Forwards: Rasheedat Ajibade (Paris Saint-Germain, France); Chinwendu Ihezuo (Pachuca CF, Mexico); Gift Monday (Washington Spirit, USA); Joy Omewa (Nottingham Forest, England); Esther Okoronkwo (AFC Toronto, Canada); Folashade Ijamilusi (Liaoning Shenyang Shenbei Hefeng, China); Omorinsola Babajide (AS Roma, Italy)