          India face Spain in FIH Pro League; ISL double-header: Indian Sports LIVE, February 21

          Abhishek and Hardik Singh. Hockey India
          • ESPN staffFeb 21, 2026, 02:00 AM

          Indian sports can get quite action-packed and it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.

          2026 is a big year, with the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and two Chess World Championship. February meanwhile, is similarly action packed - and you can go through the schedule in ESPN's sports calendar.

          Here are all the updates from Indian sports on February 21, 2026.

          What's on today?

          • Hockey: India face Spain in the first match of the Hobart leg of their FIH Pro League campaign.

          • Football: East Bengal face FC Delhi in the ISL at 5pm, and Jamshedpur FC face Punjab FC at 7:30pm. [Live on FanCode / Sony Sports].

          What happened yesterday?

          • Football: FC Goa beat Mohammedan SC 2-0.

          • Football: The Indian senior women's football team announced a 26-member squad for the AFC Women's Asian Cup next month.