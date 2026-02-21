Rock snap Mammoth's franchise-record win streak with 13-9 victory

Open Extended Reactions

The Toronto Rock defeated the Colorado Mammoth 13-9 on Friday night at TD Coliseum in Hamilton, snapping Colorado's franchise-record seven-game winning streak. A five-goal run in the fourth quarter decided the game.

Mark Matthews led the offense for Toronto (6-4) with two goals and four assists. Challen Rogers and CJ Kirst each recorded a hat trick, with Rogers scoring three goals and two assists for his fourth consecutive game with at least three goals. Kirst finished with three goals and one assist. Owen Hiltz contributed two goals and three assists, and goalie Troy Holowchuk made 41 saves. Other goal scorers for the Rock included Sam English, Josh Dawick and Isiah Moran-Weekes.

For the Mammoth (8-3), Jack Hannah had a game-high six assists. Andrew Kew posted two goals and three assists. Dylan McIntosh and Owen Rahn each scored two goals. Thomas Vela, Will Malcom and Robert Hope added single goals. In the Colorado net, goalie Dillon Ward made 47 saves and surpassed 7,000 career saves during the game, moving him into fourth place on the NLL's all-time list.

The game was a back-and-forth contest, with Colorado holding a 5-3 lead at halftime. The Rock battled back to tie the game at 9 with 6:15 remaining in the fourth quarter on a goal from Hiltz. Matthews scored the go-ahead goal on a power play less than a minute later, sparking the decisive run to end the game. Kirst scored twice and Rogers completed his hat trick in the final 2:16.

Up next: The Mammoth host the San Diego Seals on Feb. 27 at 9 p.m. ET, and the Rock host the Buffalo Bandits on Feb. 28 at 7 p.m.

