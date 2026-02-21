Dickson finishes with six points to help Warriors withstand Bandits

Open Extended Reactions

Curtis Dickson had a game-high six points to help the Vancouver Warriors outlast the visiting Buffalo Bandits 11-9 on Friday.

Dickson finished with four goals and two assists for Vancouver (7-3), which withstood a six-goal second-quarter surge by Buffalo. Keegan Bal added two goals and four assists, while Jesse King had a hat trick and two assists. Adam Charalambides contributed a goal and two assists. Christian Del Bianco stopped 38 of the 47 shots he faced.

Kyle Buchanan recorded a hat trick, and Josh Byrne added two goals and three assists for Buffalo (4-6). Dhane Smith finished with one goal and three assists, while Ian MacKay dished out four assists. Ryan Benesch, Tehoka Nanticoke and Nick Weiss each scored one goal. Matt Vinc made 28 saves.

After Benesch opened the scoring for Buffalo, Vancouver answered with five consecutive goals, including two from King, to take a 5-1 lead. The Bandits dominated the second quarter, scoring six unanswered goals from Weiss, Byrne (two), Buchanan, Nanticoke and Smith to carry a 7-6 lead into halftime. The Warriors responded by outscoring Buffalo 4-0 in the third quarter to reclaim a 10-7 advantage. Buchanan scored twice in the fourth to pull the Bandits within one before Dickson's final goal of the night sealed the victory.

Up next: The Buffalo Bandits host the Saskatchewan Rush on Feb. 27 at 7:30 p.m. ET. The Vancouver Warriors visit the Las Vegas Desert Dogs on Feb. 27 at 10 p.m. ET.

ESPN Generative AI Services creates recaps from event data and/or transcripts that are reviewed by human editors before posting; email support@espncustomercare.com for corrections.