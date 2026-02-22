India in action in FIH Pro League, T20 World Cup; ISL continues with Blasters, BFC: Indian Sports LIVE, February 22

Indian sports can get quite action-packed and it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.
2026 is a big year, with the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and two Chess World Championship. February meanwhile, is similarly action packed - and you can go through the schedule in ESPN's sports calendar.
Here are all the updates from Indian sports on February 22, 2026.
What's on today?
Hockey: A struggling India face hosts Australia in the second match of the Hobart leg of their FIH Pro League campaign.
Football: Bengaluru FC host NorthEast United in the ISL at 5 pm, while after some last-minute drama, Kerala Blasters will host Mumbai City at 7:30 pm. [Live on FanCode / Sony Sports].
Tennis: Vaishnavi Adkar in the ITF Women's Open W100 Bengaluru 2026 final.
What happened yesterday?
Hockey: India lost 0-2 to Spain in the first match of the Hobart leg of their FIH Pro League campaign.
Football: East Bengal beat SC Delhi, Jamshedpur FC beat Punjab FC (Highlights).
Tennis: Vaishnavi Adkar beat Lanlana Tararudee (THA) 6-3, 6-3 to reach the final of the ITF Women's Open W100 Bengaluru 2026.