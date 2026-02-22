2026 Winter Olympics: Zoe Atkin wins bronze in women's freeski halfpipe

Open Extended Reactions

Great Britain's Zoe Atkin put together a fighting third run to score 92.50 and win bronze in the women's freeski halfpipe at the 2026 Winter Olympics.

The bronze was Great Britain's 5th medal of the Games, matching their best ever haul, although three golds make it officially their most successful. They remain 15th on the medal table.

Atkin had been leading the pack after run 1, where she scored 90.5, but defending champion Eileen Gu of China, heavy favourite ahead of the Games, pulled off stunning second and third runs to take gold with a best score of 94.75 on run 3 (she hit 94.00 on run 2 after having fallen mid-run to score 30.00 in run 1).

Gu's compatriot, Fanghui Li also dramatically improved her score in run 2, scoring 91.50 to leapfrog Atkin, before putting up a 93.00 in run 3 as Atkin pulled mighty close with her third run.

Canada's Amy Fraser came closest to pipping Atkin off the podium, with a third run where she scored 88.00.

Catching air as high as 5m, Atkin's best run had been clean, and judges rewarded her for landing her combination of l-5-Mu, r-7-ld-Tg, r-7-ld-Jp, r-5-ld-Tg, r-AO-3-ld-JP, x-r-9-ld-Tg.

Atkin had been the top qualifier on Friday, topping the charts with a run of 91.50. Li had qualified second, and Gu fifth. The American-born skier who competes for team GB had said she had been "super nervous" during the qualifying. "I definitely feel like qualifying is sometimes more nerve-wracking than finals."

The final had been postponed to Sunday after heavy snowfall made action impossible at the originally scheduled time on Saturday.

While this was Eileen Gu's third Winter Olympics gold (gold also in the halfpipe and big air at the 2022 Games) and sixth Olympic medal, this was 23-year-old Atkin's first (she had finished ninth in the halfpipe in 2022).