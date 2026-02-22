Keenan leads Rush past Wings for record ninth straight win

Open Extended Reactions

The Saskatchewan Rush routed the Philadelphia Wings 14-6 on Sunday at Xfinity Mobile Arena, overcoming an early deficit to extend their franchise-record winning streak to nine games.

After trailing 3-0 in the first quarter and entering halftime tied at four, the Rush dominated the second half by outscoring the Wings 10-2, including a 6-0 shutout in the final period. Ryan Keenan powered the offense for the first-place Saskatchewan Rush (10-1), finishing with a game-high four goals and four assists.

Austin Shanks recorded a second-half hat trick and added two assists in the game, while transition player Mike Messenger scored two key goals. Robert Church contributed one goal and four assists, and Zach Manns added a goal and three assists. Goaltender Frank Scigliano was solid in the net, making 39 saves and allowing just two goals after halftime.

The Wings (2-8) started strong but could not maintain their momentum. Brennan O'Neill and Sam LeClair each scored two goals for the Wings, with O'Neill's first goal marking his 100th career point. Liam Patten and Blaze Riorden each added a goal. Goaltender Nick Damude, who surpassed 3,000 career saves during the game, made 42 saves in the loss before being relieved by Deacan Knott, who made one save late in the fourth quarter.

Philadelphia jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first nine minutes of the game on goals from O'Neill, LeClair and Patten. Saskatchewan responded with four goals in the second quarter to tie the game 4-4 at the half. The Rush took their first lead just 12 seconds into the third quarter on a short-handed goal from Messenger and never trailed again.

Up next: The Rush visit the Buffalo Bandits on Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET, and the Wings host the Georgia Swarm the same evening at 7.

