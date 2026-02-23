Mohun Bagan face Chennaiyin in ISL: Indian Sports LIVE, February 23

Indian sports can get quite action-packed and it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.
2026 is a big year, with the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and two Chess World Championship. February meanwhile, is similarly action packed - and you can go through the schedule in ESPN's sports calendar.
Here are all the updates from Indian sports on February 23, 2026.
What's on today?
Football: Mohun Bagan host Chennaiyin FC at 7:30 pm. [Live on FanCode / Sony Sports].
Khelo India: The Sixth Khelo India Winter Games to begin at Gulmarg on Monday
What happened yesterday?
Hockey: India lost 5-4 in a shootout to Australia in the FIH Pro League, after a 2-2 draw in regulation time.
Football: Mumbai City beat Kerala Blasters 1-0 in the ISL, while Bengaluru FC drew 1-1 with NorthEast United.
Tennis: Vaishnavi Adkar lost in the final of the ITF Women's Open W100 Bengaluru 2026.