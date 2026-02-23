        <
          Mohun Bagan face Chennaiyin in ISL: Indian Sports LIVE, February 23

          Jamie MacLaren in action for Mohun Bagan against Kerala Blasters during the ISL 2025-26 season. Dipayan Bose / Focus Sports / ISL
          • ESPN staffFeb 23, 2026, 02:30 AM

          Indian sports can get quite action-packed and it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.

          2026 is a big year, with the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and two Chess World Championship. February meanwhile, is similarly action packed - and you can go through the schedule in ESPN's sports calendar.

          Here are all the updates from Indian sports on February 23, 2026.

          What's on today?

          • Football: Mohun Bagan host Chennaiyin FC at 7:30 pm. [Live on FanCode / Sony Sports].

          • Khelo India: The Sixth Khelo India Winter Games to begin at Gulmarg on Monday

          What happened yesterday?

          • Hockey: India lost 5-4 in a shootout to Australia in the FIH Pro League, after a 2-2 draw in regulation time.

          • Football: Mumbai City beat Kerala Blasters 1-0 in the ISL, while Bengaluru FC drew 1-1 with NorthEast United.

          • Tennis: Vaishnavi Adkar lost in the final of the ITF Women's Open W100 Bengaluru 2026.