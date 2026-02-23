AmaZulu vs. Mamelodi Sundowns - Teams, news, how to watch, kick off time

Don Hutchison reflects on Mohamed Salah's performance during Liverpool's late 1-0 win over Nottingham Forest in the Premier League. (0:57)

Open Extended Reactions

Mamelodi Sundowns seek to return to the top of the Betway Premiership when they visit AmaZulu at Durban's Moses Mabhida Stadium on Tuesday.

Sundowns will also be looking to bounce back from another cup disappointment as they succumbed 2-0 to TS Galaxy in the Nedbank Cup last 16 on Saturday.

Head coach Miguel Cardoso had complained about fixture congestion in the build-up to the game, but lamented Sundowns' performance nonetheless.

Cardoso said in his post-match press conference after the loss in KwaMhlanga: "The game is clear to analyse and to be spoken about.

"When you don't convert the chances that you have and you let yourself be down 2-0... in a match that is played in conditions that are also difficult to cope with... But mostly, the lack of concentration in those mistakes that put you in a situation that is difficult to recover from - there is not much more to comment.

"We can complain of the goals we didn't score. We needed, as quickly as possible, to make it 2-1 [with] one goal to bring the energy to keep on going. We could have done it before half-time even. I remember two situations... we could not convert.

"Then, the second half... We totally controlled the match. Obviously, here and there, we exposed ourselves to the transitions but that's the risk that a team needs to take when it's losing 2-0.

"What remains in my head is the way we suffered two goals and let ourselves go down on a match like this. [It is] absolutely difficult to cope with that."

Next up is a tricky test against an AmaZulu side sitting fifth in the Premiership. Depending on Kaizer Chiefs' result against Stellenbosch, Usuthu could potentially end the evening in third if they beat Sundowns.

Arthur Zwane's side beat Richards Bay 1-0 on Friday to book their place in the Nedbank Cup quarter-finals.

Mamelodi Sundowns players train at their home base, Chloorkop in Pretoria. Mamelodi Sundowns/Instagram

Key details

Date: Tuesday, Feb. 24 at 19:30 CAT (17:30 GMT)

Venue: Moses Mabhida Stadium, Durban

How to watch: The match will be available on SuperSport's DSTV channel 208

Team news

Cardoso rued defensive lapses from first Divine Lunga and then Thato Sibiya - which both led to TS Galaxy goals. After heavily rotating his squad for the TS Galaxy clash, it is likely that he will leave many of the players who featured in that defeat out.

Bongani Zungu has been in and out of the AmaZulu midfield, but could come up against a club whose success he played an instrumental role in building as one of their key players.

Expected lineups

Mamelodi Sundowns

GK Ronwen Williams

LB Aubrey Modiba | CB Grant Kekana | CB Khulumani Ndamane | RB Khuliso Mudau

CM Jayden Adams | CM Marcelo Allende | CM Teboho Mokoena

LW Thapelo Morena | ST Brayan León | RW Arthur Sales

AmaZulu

GK Darren Johnson

LWB Riaan Hanamub | CB Keegan Allen | CB Taariq Fielies | CB Sandile Mthethwa | RWB Nkosikhona Radebe

CM Athini Makoqola | CM Liam Bern

LW Hendrick Pule Ekstein | ST Thandolwenkosi Ngwenya | RW Langelihle Mhlongo

Stats:

Mamelodi Sundowns have won their last five matches against AmaZulu without conceding a single goal.

Brayan León has scored six goals in eight appearances for Mamelodi Sundowns in all competitions.