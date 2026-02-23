Kaizer Chiefs vs. Stellenbosch - Teams, news, kick-off time, how to watch

Craig Burley and Steve Nicol react to another stunning performance in a North London derby from Arsenal's Eberechi Eze. (1:56)

Kaizer Chiefs will have the opportunity to avenge their Nedbank Cup loss to Stellenbosch when they host the Maroons at FNB Stadium in a Tuesday evening Betway Premiership clash.

Stellies - coached by former Chiefs boss Gavin Hunt - shocked reigning Nedbank Cup champions Amakhosi 2-1 in the round of 32 at Cape Town's DHL Stadium.

It was a vital victory for a club with a history of struggling in matches against Kaizer Chiefs. However, Chiefs have had the better of Stellenbosch in the Betway Premiership this season.

Not only did Amakhosi beat Stellies 2-0 at Athlone Stadium in the reverse fixture in the opening weekend of the season, but they are fourth in the Premiership and could go within two points of league leaders Orlando Pirates if they win both of their games in hand.

Stellies - who have finished third in each of the last two Premiership seasons - languish in 13th and are stuttering in their attempts to climb the table. Most recently, they were held to a 1-1 home draw by bottom club Magesi.

Only four points separate Stellies and Magesi - but that is the same margin by which Hunt's side trail ninth-placed Golden Arrows.

All is not lost for Stellenbosch even after a disappointing CAF Confederation Cup group stage exit, and an away win over Chiefs would go some way towards getting the players to buy into Hunt's project - which is still in its infancy after he replaced Steve Barker as head coach in December and presided over his first game at the club in January.

It is worth noting that Chiefs, too, are smarting after crashing out of the Confederation Cup in the group stage.

Key details:

Date: Tuesday, Feb. 24 at 19:30 CAT (17:30 GMT)

Venue: FNB Stadium

How to watch: The match will be on SuperSport's DSTV channel 202 (SuperSport PSL)

Kaizer Chiefs' Aden McCarthy in training. Kaizer Chiefs/Instagram

Team news:

Stellenbosch announced the signing of Olisa Ndah a week ago and revealed he was in contention to make his debut against Magesi, but he ultimately did not take to the field.

The former Orlando Pirates centre-back - who joined Stellies as a free agent after leaving the Buccaneers - could now take to the field against his old club's biggest rivals. It may be a long road back to full fitness for him, but the club is in need of cover at centre-back after Thabo Moloisane's red card in the Nedbank Cup last 16 loss to Golden Arrows.

Chiefs have battled with persistent injury problems this season. However, per Soccer Laduma, they could receive a boost in midfield with Thabo Cele in contention to play.

Expected lineups

Kaizer Chiefs

GK Brandon Petersen

LB Paseka Mako | CB Aden McCarthy | CB Inácio Miguel | RB Thabiso Monyane

CM Siphesihle Ndlovu | CM Lebo Maboe

LW Makabi Glody Lilepo | AM Mduduzi Shabalala | RW Mfundo Vilakazi

ST Khanyisa Mayo

Stellenbosch

GK Sage Stephens

LB Omega Mdaka | CB Mosa Lebusa | CB Henri Stanic | RB Wayde Jooste

CM Ibraheem Jabaar | CM Mthetheleli Mthiyane | CM Genino Palace

LW Kobamelo Kodisang | ST Tshegofatso Mabasa | RW Devin Titus

Stats:

Stellenbosch have finished above Kaizer Chiefs in three of the last four Premiership seasons.

Stellenbosch have won the last two encounters between these teams, knocking Chiefs out of both the Carling Knockout on penalties and Nedbank Cup with a 2-1 win in 90 minutes. However, they have lost their last three Premiership games against Amakhosi.