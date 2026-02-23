Women's Africa Cup of Nations 2026 - Teams, news, fixtures, everything you need to know about WAFCON

Trinity Rodman explains why she signed a contract extension with the Washington Spirit. (2:16)

After much speculation about the location, the 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco (March 17 - April 3) is finally approaching.

Nigeria will be looking to defend the title which they won in the same host nation last year, beating Morocco in the final after a semi-final win over 2022 champions Banyana Banyana.

The Super Falcons are by far Africa's most successful women's football team with 12 titles including the ones won in 1991 and 1995.

Apart from Nigeria, only Equatorial Guinea (twice) and South Africa (once) have ever been African women's champions. However, the tournament is growing increasingly competitive.

Who are the hosts?

Although there had been some confusion due to what appeared to be a gaffe from South Africa's Deputy Minister of Sports, Arts & Culture Peace Mabe, the WAFCON will be hosted in Morocco.

Mabe had announced a month and a half before kick-off that South Africa had put itself forward as hosts should Morocco be unable to host the tournament and that planning was underway, causing consternation. However, Minister Gayton McKenzie later said that no formal process had been initiated and his deputy's comments were merely a hypothetical indication of readiness.

That caused consternation, with the tournament around the corner. However, all indications are that the games will be going ahead as initially planned in Morocco - who are hosting for the third time in a row.

Refiloe Jane and Rasheedat Ajibade will look to lead their sides, South Africa and Nigeria respectively, to another WAFCON title. PHILL MAGAKOE/AFP via Getty Images

Groups & fixtures

The 16 participating teams have been split into four groups, with the top two from each group set to advance to the quarter-finals.

Group A: Morocco, Algeria, Kenya, Senegal

Group B: South Africa, Ivory Coast, Burkina Faso, Tanzania

Group C: Nigeria, Zambia, Egypt, Malawi

Group D: Cameroon, Ghana, Mali, Cape Verde

Venues

Rabat, Casablanca and Fez were the three cities selected to host the tournament. Rabat is set to have two stadiums in use: the Moulay El Hassan Stadium and Al Medina Stadium.

Games in Casablanca will be played at the Larbi Zaouli Stadium, while the 45,000-capacity Fez Stadium is the largest that will be utilised for WAFCON 2026.

