Can Africa's footballers make an impact in MLS the way they have in the NWSL?

As the 2026 Major League Soccer season gets into action, ESPN looks at the new campaign to see what we can expect from the African players in MLS this year.

The offseason saw a number of new African signings from all over the continent, and it will be interesting to see how much of an impact the players make on the league, especially in comparison to the NWSL, where Africa's women have dominated the past two seasons.

Golden Boot contenders in MLS

Denis Bouanga (LAFC, Gabon)

Twinkle-toed Bouanga may have struggled at the Africa Cup of Nations, where Gabon were eliminated in the first round, but his legacy in Major League Soccer is already secured.

The talented wideman has established himself as one of Africa's greatest gifts to US football, having become a genuine MLS superstar since swapping Saint-Etienne for Los Angeles FC in 2022.

He's won a swathe of silverware -- including the MLS Cup and Supporters' Shield in 2022, as well as the US Open Cup two years later -- and has been LAFC's top scorer for each of the last four years.

The 31-year-old has been one of the major protagonists in the building of the current Los Angeles franchise's identity, and he has unfinished business at the club as well, having starred during the run to the CONCACAF Champions League final in 2023, where LAFC were ultimately defeated by Leon.

He's currently the top scorer in this year's edition of the continent's top competition, and will look to balance success against the region's finest defences with yet another 20+-goal season in Major League Soccer.

LAFC's new-look strikeforce, with Bouanga partnering Son Heung-min, could be one of the most devastating the division has ever seen...if incoming head coach Marc Dos Santos can get the best out of the duo.

play 0:33 Denis Bouanga slots in the goal for LAFC Denis Bouanga slots in the goal for LAFC

Kévin Denkey (FC Cincinnati, Togo)

The then-record MLS signing when he joined FC Cincinnati from Cercle Brugge for $16.2 million in November '24, Denkey enjoyed an encouraging first season with FCC, scoring 15 goals across 29 appearances.

It was enough to fire his new employers to second in the Eastern Conference as well as the overall MLS standings, before they were ultimately undone by Inter Miami CF in the semis.

For context, Denkey's full debut campaign surpassed the maiden season for all of Africa's MLS greats with the sole exception of Bouanga, far eclipsing Kei Kamara, Dominic Oduro, Fanendo Adi, and Obafemi Martins.

And there's still much more to come from the powerful, instinctive striker who, at 25, represents the new profile of the kinds of players who are being targeted by MLS clubs and attracted by the opportunities the league can present.

There's a sense that there's still much more to come from Denkey's partnership with Evander, and if the pair can click, expect The Garys to be challenging for major honours.

Wilfried Zaha in action for Charlotte FC. Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Wilfried Zaha (Charlotte FC, Ivory Coast)

There were flashes of excellence from Zaha during his debut MLS campaign last season, with the 33-year-old averaging just under a goal every three games while still adapting to life in a new country and league.

His loan runs until July, meaning the attacker will still have the opportunity to impose himself during the opening months of the season, before returning to Galatasaray (or elsewhere).

With the World Cup on the horizon, Zaha will be aware that he needs to continue to prove his class after failing to make much of an impact for the Ivory Coast at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Zaha has been unabashedly himself since arriving in North Carolina - winning some admirers in the process - but having to adapt to a new environment, while also arriving at a team in transition, means MLS hasn't seen the best of the ex-Crystal Palace man yet.

African wonderkids to watch

Manu Duah (San Diego FC, Ghana)

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 MLS SuperDraft in December '24, becoming the first ever draft pick for San Diego FC, 20-year-old Duah promptly began to establish himself as one of the most exciting young centrebacks in the States.

The Ghanaian impressed in college football with UC Santa Barbara, often playing in a midfield role, and adapted quickly to both MLS and the CONCACAF Champions Cup.

Comfortable in possession, with attuned reading of the game, and excellent physical credentials, expect another year of growth under Mikey Varas.

Could he make a surprise late run into Ghana's World Cup squad?

Manu Duah celebrates with San Diego FC after a stellar first season in 2025. Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Rayan Elloumi (Vancouver Whitecaps, Tunisia)

Elloumi is another who could be a surprise inclusion at the World Cup if he starts the season strongly, although it remains to be seen whether his international future belongs to Tunisia, having represented the North Africans at U-23 level, or Canada, having featured for their B team earlier this year.

The 18-year-old signed his first professional contract in June, and netted his first MLS goal three months later, playing his part in the 7-0 demolition of Philadelphia Union. Sensational in MLS NEXT Pro, the talented forward could be the division's breakout star in 2026.

Nimfasha Berchimas (Charlotte FC, Burundi-Tanzania)

Berchimas became the youngest player to score for the United States at the U-17 since wonderkid Freddy Adu 23 years ago when he netted in the 2023 tournament in South Korea, then aged only 15.

Since then, he's progressed to the States' U-20 team, while also taking his first steps as a professional in MLS, having cut his teeth with Charlotte's NEXT Pro team, Crown Legacy.

The bright winger, who is eligible for both Burundi and Tanzania, has the potential to be the next big thing in Major League Soccer, although rumours of interest from Bayern Munich may yet lead to a transfer to Europe before the year is out.

New African signings to watch

Mbekezeli Mbokazi (Chicago Fire FC, South Africa)

South Africa international Mbekezeli Mbokazi made his Chicago Fire debut against Houston Dynamo in MLS's season opening weekend on Feb. 21. Joey Perez - Chicago Fire FC/MLS via Getty Images

South Africa head coach Hugo Broos may not have been impressed by Mbokazi's decision to sign for Chicago Fire rather than move to Europe, infamously criticising the young defender in late 2025 in a headline-making outburst, although we believe that the 20-year-old can take his game to new heights in the States.

He caught the eye for Orlando Pirates after making his debut for the PSL heavyweights last year, and the Buccaneers are certainly struggling without him, having failed to replace the centreback's pace, aerial ability and no-nonsense defensive approach in the backline.

Mbokazi has all the qualities to make Broos eat his words, although he must silence any suggestions that a lack of professionalism and focus are destined to hold him back.

Puso Dithejane (Chicago Fire FC, South Africa)

Signed by Fire alongside Mbokazi, although not as high-profile as his new teammate, Dithejane is another figure in the increasing South African presence in US soccer, with Olwethu Makhanya and Bongi Hlongwane among the other Mzansi stars set to feature in MLS this term.

21-year-old Dithejane, who made his South Africa debut in the 2023 COSAFA Cup, should bring explosive pace and direct dribbling to the Fire, while he also demonstrated his eye for goal while on loan at TS Galaxy.

Sekou Bangoura (Columbus Crew, Guinea)

The Crew parted with €1m to sign the Guinea international midfielder from Israel's Kiryat Shmona in January, with Bangoura arriving as one of several notable signings for Henrik Rydstrom's side.

The 23-year-old is a gamble -- Crew are his sixth club since 2021, and he hasn't yet settled anywhere to truly prove his credentials, although he now has an ideal opportunity to show what he can do.

A powerful box-to-box operator, can Bangoura replace the energy and dynamism that the Crew lost with the retirement of US international Darlington Nagbe?