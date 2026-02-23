Raúl García's fine finish lifts Osasuna, sinks Real Madrid: MOTW

Open Extended Reactions

It was the 90th minute in Estadio El Sadar, Pamplona. Home team Osasuna had played superbly for most of the match, but visitors Real Madrid had levelled the game a quarter of an hour back. Madrid were now pushing for the win, their scary arsenal of attackers going at it, full tilt. In LaLiga that equation usually leads to one thing and one thing only -- Real Madrid get what Real Madrid want.

Except this Saturday, Raul García and Osasuna had other plans.

The ball was in Madrid's half when Dani Ceballos intercepted a flick from Víctor Muñoz on the right flank. Looking to run it out of Madrid's half and spark another attack, he saw the big frame of Lucas Torró in front of him and quickly checked it back in the general direction of where he thought Raúl Asencio would be. The pass went nowhere close to where his centre-back was stood, though.

Instead, the ball went straight to striker Garcia -- who laid it off to fellow substitute Raúl Moro and immediately spun in behind Asencio. With the Madrid centre-back and his partner David Alaba backtracking, Moro ran at goal, drawing them in and playing in Garcia just as the latter reached the edge of the Madrid box.

With Trent Alexander-Arnold jogging casually behind him, and Asencio's body shape all twisted thanks to Moro, Garcia's poor first touch wasn't the move-killer it could have been. Instead, it allowed him to run into space inside the box, into an area where the angle to goal was acute... which is when he turned on the magic.

Half-seeing, half-sensing Asencio sliding in for a block, Garcia faked a shot with his left, allowed the Madrid defender to slide past him in the cartoonish manner of Wile E Coyote running in the opposite direction to the Road Runner, ignored Alexander-Arnold's non-existent pressure, and calmly collected himself.

Osasuna's Raul Garcia scores his team's winner against Real Madrid. Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

With Thibault Courtois -- excellent all game as usual -- rushing out, it would have been understandable if Garcia had panicked. But the striker did no such thing, waiting for Courtois to go to ground before rifling it in high and hard, right into the side-netting on the far side.

It was the 25-year-old's 12th goal (all comps) this season -- it's already, by a margin, his best goalscoring season since properly breaking into the first division three years ago with Osasuna. With the home side holding on, it was also key to Osasuna rising to ninth in the table, sandwiched now by fellow Basque sides Athletic Club and Real Sociedad. Just four points behind sixth-placed Celta Vigo, they are now primed to make a late run for the European spots.

Further up the table, meanwhile, the goal had massive ramifications too. Madrid's zero points meant Barcelona were allowed to within two points, a gap they closed and then leapt past the next day to end the weekend a point above. In the city famed for the running of the bulls, Madrid had failed to deal with this runaway striker. It could yet prove very costly.