          India vs Spain in FIH Pro League, Odisha start ISL season, Ashwini/Shikha in BWF German Open: Indian Sports LIVE, February 24

          Hockey India
          • ESPN staffFeb 24, 2026, 02:45 AM

          Indian sports can get quite action-packed and it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.

          2026 is a big year, with the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and two Chess World Championship. February meanwhile, is similarly action packed - and you can go through the schedule in ESPN's sports calendar.

          Here are all the updates from Indian sports on February 23, 2026.

          What's on today?

          • Hockey: India takes on Spain again in Hobart at 2 PM [on JioHotstar, and you can follow our live blog on espn.in]

          • Football: Odisha belatedly start their ISL campaign, taking on newly promoted Inter Kashi at 7.30 PM [on FanCode]

          • Badminton: Ashwini Bhat/Shikha Gautham the lone Indians in action at the German Open today.

          What happened yesterday?

          • Football: Mohun Bagan beat Chennaiyin comfortably, 2-0

          • Olympic sports: Abhinav Bindra's tenure as vice chair of Athlete's Commission ends