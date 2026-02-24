India vs Spain in FIH Pro League, Odisha start ISL season, Ashwini/Shikha in BWF German Open: Indian Sports LIVE, February 24

Indian sports can get quite action-packed and it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.
2026 is a big year, with the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and two Chess World Championship. February meanwhile, is similarly action packed - and you can go through the schedule in ESPN's sports calendar.
Here are all the updates from Indian sports on February 23, 2026.
What's on today?
Hockey: India takes on Spain again in Hobart at 2 PM [on JioHotstar, and you can follow our live blog on espn.in]
Football: Odisha belatedly start their ISL campaign, taking on newly promoted Inter Kashi at 7.30 PM [on FanCode]
Badminton: Ashwini Bhat/Shikha Gautham the lone Indians in action at the German Open today.
What happened yesterday?
Football: Mohun Bagan beat Chennaiyin comfortably, 2-0
Olympic sports: Abhinav Bindra's tenure as vice chair of Athlete's Commission ends