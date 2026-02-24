At 17, Rio Ngumoha is excellent, but he's not Liverpool's saviour quite yet

Open Extended Reactions

You'd be forgiven for believing you were seeing -- as some Liverpool fans claimed -- the future displace the past when Rio Ngumoha was introduced as a 77th-minute substitute for Mohamed Salah against Nottingham Forest.

The teen wonder, and apparently the next best thing in a red kit, dominated the Forest defence with his speed, directness and fearlessness during the final 20 minutes of Liverpool's 1-0 victory on Sunday.

At 17, Ngumoha's cameo helped to remind some portions of the fanbase -- misty-eyed Scousers and neutrals alike -- why they fell in love with the beautiful game, and what power raw talent can hold in one so young.

The context surely helped. Liverpool had been aimless, uninventive, shorn of flair or flamboyance until the youngster's arrival.

With Salah looking leaden, and Liverpool failing to register a shot on target in the first half, struggling for inspiration, they appeared destined for another turgid performance, a 0-0 draw, the kind of disappointing nondescript outing that has characterised too much of this second season under Arne Slot.

Florian Wirtz, injured during the warm-up, was clearly a key loss for the Reds, who were unable to replicate his creativity and invention, although Salah did create a tentative effort for Curtis Jones early in the second half - Liverpool's first attempt on target - in his only meaningful act of the fixture.

Against this context, Ngumoha's introduction was a ripple of thunder in a foggy sky, as the teenager's arrival immediately revitalised Liverpool, gave them a sense of direction, purpose, and the vitality that had been dubiously absent before he entered.

In his 20-minute cameo, he created as many goalscoring chances as Salah had in the previous 76 minutes. And while the Egyptian failed to complete a single dribble during the match -- the fifth consecutive match that's been the case -- Ngumoha successfully beat his opposite number twice as he sought to secure all three points for the defending champions.

British-Nigerian teen Rio Ngumoha was a breath of fresh air when he cam on in the 70th minute against Nottingham Forest, sparking Liverpool's 1-0 win. Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

While Salah failed to find his intended recipient with all four of his attempted crosses during the match, Ngumoha's only attempted centre -- for Hugo Ekitike -- led to a disallowed goal.

The energy in the match, the momentum, shifted upon his arrival. Some players carry influence with their words or reputation, Ngumoha transformed the complexion of the contest with his directness, his lack of fear, his willingness to take on defenders and give the Liverpool strikers something to feed upon.

It was the kind of electric showing that allows hope to spring eternal, and provides fertile ground for hyperbole.

Considering his age, and the underwhelming fixture to that point, there's perhaps a danger in reading too much into this scintillating showing, although it's not a stretch to say that Ngumoha's introduction was the catalyst for Alexis Mac Allister's late winner.

There's been something special brewing with this kid for a while. At 16, he scored a 100th-minute winner at St James' Park, becoming Liverpool's youngest ever goalscorer in the process, having also become the youngest player ever to start a first-team game for the club, and the youngest to feature in the Champions League... all before he'd signed his first senior contract.

His showing against Forest was only his ninth league outing, and he's yet to start in the Prem, although that may need to change soon as Slot looks to give Liverpool a jolt during the latter stages of a disappointing campaign.

Hutchison: Mo Salah 'not the same player' for Liverpool Don Hutchison reflects on Mohamed Salah's performance during Liverpool's late 1-0 win over Nottingham Forest in the Premier League.

"Ngumoha did more in 15 minutes than Salah and Gakpo did before that," said Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher, speaking during his commentary on Sky Sports. "He changed the game and needs to be starting games.

"[He did] something here I haven't seen a Liverpool wide player do all season, go at his fullback, commit him and put real quality into the box.

"At some stage, Rio Ngumoha has got to come into the team, or [Slot] may have to go with another midfield player or lose a Gakpo or a Salah."

Slot, however, who has not been averse to giving youngsters opportunities during his managerial career, urged calm about the young Anglo-Nigerian forward's progress following his bright showing against Forest.

"He's making progress more and more and that's why lately you see him playing more and as well," Slot told journalists in his post-match press conference.

"He gets stronger. Apart from his moment where he had that one-v-one, there were also one or two other moments where he showed that he stands his ground.

"That is, of course, what you need because you face 25, 26, 27, 28-year-old athletes mainly as your opponents.

"For him to show this already at 17 years of age says something about his talent, but as we all know, talent is only the start of a career and you need so many other things; mentality is something you need to get a career at this level."

Rio Ngumoha and Mohamed Salah swap places against Nottingham Forest, but it's premature to assume to teen will replace the Egyptian in the starting XI. Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

While the manager may attempt to dampen expectations for the starlet, he surely needs to give Ngumoha more minutes in the fixtures to come, both to blood the youngster and to give Liverpool that extra impetus to salvage a poor campaign with a place in the Champions League at the end of it.

He's right to urge caution, however. Liverpool have seen their fair share of talented prospects in the Premier League era ultimately promise a lot but fail to reach anything like the heights expected of them.

For every Michael Owen, Steven Gerrard or Trent Alexander-Arnold who's come through the ranks to find stardom in front of the Kop, there's been a Ben Woodburn, Jordon Ibe or Craig Lindfield who didn't.

Beyond calls to give Ngumoha more playing time in the matches to come, focus will invariably turn to next season, and the years beyond, where the question of a succession plan for Salah will become increasingly pressing.

While few players in Liverpool's modern history (perhaps none?) can match the Egyptian's contribution, honours haul or aura, the Forest game was yet a further reminder that time captures us all, and increasingly, supporters appear to be resigned to the fact that the Salah of last season is gone for good.

It's tempting to see Ngumoha, particularly after the symbolism of his replacing Salah on Sunday, as a ready-made replacement for the club icon as the Egyptian rides off into the sunset.

Stylistically, his directness, dribbling, pace, and ability to stretch the play, could - at a glimpse - be reminiscent of the two-time European champion in his pomp.

However, it would be an unreasonable comparison, unrealistic expectation, and ultimately, unfair demand to make of the teenager. At 17, the timing just isn't right for the youngster to step into such an elevated position for a club who ought to be chasing the title.

It would be mischaracterising promise as fulfilment; Ngumoha remains in the foothills of such a career. Expect Liverpool, instead, to plump for a more ready-made alternative for Salah next term, while Ngumoha continues to increase his playing time and prove that he has the mental attributes to thrive in the Premier League.

Slot must now be entrusted with the youngster's development to ensure he blossoms -- not into Salah's replacement -- but into a player who can ensure Liverpool fans fall in love with the beautiful game all over again.